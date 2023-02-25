Open in App
Daily Mail

Woman, 20, is arrested on suspicion of murdering man, in his 60s, who died of 'significant injuries'

By Gemma Parry,

7 days ago


A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died of 'significant injuries' in his flat in Hampshire.

Police were called to the flat on Warburton Road in the Thornhill area of Southampton at 1.08am on Saturday, where the victim, in his 60s, was found with significant injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Police have said his next of kin have been informed and that a 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody.

A spokesman for the force added that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Dal Andrews said: 'We know this incident will be concerning for the local community. However please be reassured that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

'We are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about what took place in the early hours of this morning.

'Were you in the Warburton Road area of Southampton at around this time? Did you see or hear anything unusual or concerning? Did you see anyone or any vehicles acting suspiciously?

'Perhaps you were driving in the local area and noticed something unusual and have dash-cam footage that could help us? If so, please contact us as soon as possible.

'Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area, including searches, house-to-house visits and scoping CCTV. We would like to thank everyone living nearby for their help and co-operation while these are carried out.

'There will also be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns or information, please don't hesitate to speak to our officers.'

