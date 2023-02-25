Open in App
Manchester Mum pleads for missing 14-year-old daughter to come home as search enters its third day

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline,

7 days ago

A mother has begged for her daughter to come home as the search for the missing schoolgirl entered its third day.

Nikita Thorne, 14, was last seen at their home in Wythenshawe, Manchester, on Thursday at 4.40pm.

Her mother Catherine Robinson said Nikita was headed to the shops at nearby Peel Hall Road but 'never returned'.

'She left with a face full of makeup which could be off now, she talks like she's from Manchester and she's loud and bubbly,' she told Manchester Evening News.

'I don't know where she is, she could be anywhere, she's been gone for over 48 hours now. There's been no sight of her, nobody has heard from her, police have been to houses, nothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWp62_0kzp6hzX00

'She took her phone, she's either blocked my number, turned her phone off or put it on do not disturb. I'd just want to say to her to come home, you're not in any trouble, I just want you to come home.

'The last thing she said to me was we need orange juice, so I sent her to the shop and she said, ''Do you want anything?'' I said ''no'' and that's it.

'She left in good spirits.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJp2d_0kzp6hzX00

She said Nikita left the house wearing make-up, which she may have taken off.

She was last seen in a black coat with fur trimmings on the bottom, neck and cuff, cream coloured leggings, all white plain Nike Air Jordan trainers and frilly black ankle socks.

Nikita was described as white, 5ft5, medium build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

MailOnline has contacted Greater Manchester Police for comment.

