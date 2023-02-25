Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
CBS News

3 teens shot after reception to mourn 15-year-old slain at school

By CBS News,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bY4uW_0kzp6aoS00

Three teenage boys were wounded when gunfire erupted after a funeral reception for a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed at his St. Paul high school earlier this month, authorities say.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that none of the wounded teens' injuries are considered life threatening.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says the three were hurt Friday night when shots were fired out of a white sedan at the El Rio Vista Recreation Center as the funeral reception for Devin Scott wrapped up. The Harding High School student was killed on Feb. 10, and a 16-year-old is charged with murder.

After the shooting, the sedan crashed less than half a mile away from the recreation center, and two people fled. Ernster said police apprehended a 16-year-old who was running from the area armed with a modified handgun.

Police are trying to determine what his role was.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul police officer injured in head-on crash with stolen car
Saint Paul, MN4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Skeletal remains found in Pennsylvania identified as man missing since 2013
New Castle, PA2 days ago
Defense lawyers in Idaho killings case want gag order kept
Moscow, ID7 hours ago
Explosive found in checked luggage at Pennsylvania airport, feds say
Lansford, PA2 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks a 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns
Moscow, ID7 days ago
Tornadoes hit Texas and Louisiana as storm from California moves through
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
More than 150,000 without power after storm hits Texas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
1 dead, multiple injured in explosion at manufacturing plant
North Ridgeville, OH11 days ago
Parents Charged in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl with Autism Who Drowned in Lake
Michigan City, IN14 days ago
Meet the federal judge set to rule in the Texas abortion pill case
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Liz Cheney joins University of Virginia as professor
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Tennessee woman gets prison time for using PPP loans to fund Florida resort trip, cosmetic surgery
Surgoinsville, TN25 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy