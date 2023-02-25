Open in App
Storm timeline: A break for Saturday with more rain expected through middle of next week

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guV0U_0kzp4fIV00

Saturday's rain is ending as we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day.

Sunday is another Level 1 system arriving 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. with about a third of an inch of rain or less.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

VIDEO: A look at the best snow videos from rare snowfall across Bay Area

From Wine Country to the Santa Cruz Mountains, snow fell across parts of the Bay Area on Friday. Here's a look at some of the incredible video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9vcK_0kzp4fIV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1py9vR_0kzp4fIV00

Monday will bring more morning rain.

It's a colder system with more low snow levels and thunderstorms possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piniM_0kzp4fIV00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z75QB_0kzp4fIV00

VIDEO: SKY7 flies over Bay Area snow-capped mountains, hills

Here's an aerial tour of Mt. Hamilton, Mt. Diablo, other San Francisco Bay Area snow-capped peaks, hills after winter storm,

This system will wind down through the evening commute.

Rainfall will be adding up to over an inch combining the Sunday and Monday totals in some neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156kKZ_0kzp4fIV00

The mountains will be seeing 5-7 feet through Thursday.

More rain for Tuesday with rain ending Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kzp4fIV00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

