Storm timeline: A break for Saturday with more rain expected through middle of next week

Saturday's rain is ending as we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day.

Sunday is another Level 1 system arriving 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. with about a third of an inch of rain or less.

From Wine Country to the Santa Cruz Mountains, snow fell across parts of the Bay Area on Friday. Here's a look at some of the incredible video.

Monday will bring more morning rain.

It's a colder system with more low snow levels and thunderstorms possible.

Here's an aerial tour of Mt. Hamilton, Mt. Diablo, other San Francisco Bay Area snow-capped peaks, hills after winter storm,

This system will wind down through the evening commute.

Rainfall will be adding up to over an inch combining the Sunday and Monday totals in some neighborhoods.

The mountains will be seeing 5-7 feet through Thursday.

More rain for Tuesday with rain ending Wednesday.