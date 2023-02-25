Open in App
Wisconsin State
See more from this location?
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Cancer Cases Linked to Alcohol

By Maria Wood,

7 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKqg4_0kzp4Zx100 Although cancer deaths continue to drop, the disease remains the second most common cause of sickness-related fatalities in the U.S. after heart disease, the American Cancer Society reports. Between 1991 and 2019, the cancer mortality rate declined 32%, amounting to 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths than expected. The decrease is believed to be mostly due to a decline in smоking.

While cigarettes are to blame for lung, mouth, larynx, and throat cancers, however, alcohol is a leading cause of several deadly cancers, too. The National Cancer Institute points to alcohol as the chief cause of head and neck, esophageal, liver, breast, and colorectal malignancies.

Based on statistics from 2009, the Institute estimates 3.5%, or about 19,500, of cancer deaths in America were due to alcohol consumption. The high percentage of alcohol-associated deaths led the Department of Health and Human Services to list alcohol as a known human carcinogen.
The risk of cancer rose for those who had one drink every day or indulged in binge drinking - defined as four or more drinks in one sitting for women or five for men. ( These are the states with the highest rates of binge drinking .)

To identify the states with the highest number of new cancer cases linked to alcohol, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report released in June 2022 by the date site Statista . The site analyzed data from the National Cancer Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the years 2015-2019, compiled from selected cancer registries meeting U.S. cancer statistics data quality criteria covering 99% of the U.S. population. (Data for Nevada was unavailable.) Rates are age-adjusted. Rates and counts are suppressed if fewer than 16 cases were reported in a specific category, such as cancer type, race, ethnicity, and age.

Excessive drinking rates are from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program, produced by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Population data came from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey.

Click here to see the states with the most new cancer cases linked to alcohol

Three states in the South showed the highest rate of new cancer cases linked to alcohol per 100,000 residents for the 2015-2019 period. Kentucky had 146.8 cases per 100,000, followed by Louisiana at 145.5 and Mississippi at 144.6. Utah had the fewest new cancer cases, at 108.5 per 100,000. ( Here are the states where deaths from cancer are going up .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcMrw_0kzp4Zx100

50. Utah
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 108.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 11.9% -- the lowest
> Median household income: $79,449 -- 12th highest
> Population: 3,337,975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dp3ag_0kzp4Zx100

49. Wyoming
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 113.1 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 20.5% -- 20th highest
> Median household income: $65,204 -- 20th lowest
> Population: 578,803

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGY16_0kzp4Zx100

48. Arizona
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 113.2 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 17.4% -- 13th lowest
> Median household income: $69,056 -- 21st highest
> Population: 7,276,316

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTXW7_0kzp4Zx100

47. New Mexico
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 117.2 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 17.4% -- 14th lowest
> Median household income: $53,992 -- 6th lowest
> Population: 2,115,877

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OOCH_0kzp4Zx100

46. California
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 123.1 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 18.8% -- 19th lowest
> Median household income: $84,907 -- 6th highest
> Population: 39,237,836

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYhR6_0kzp4Zx100

45. Colorado
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 123.1 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 20.1% -- 24th highest
> Median household income: $82,254 -- 10th highest
> Population: 5,812,069

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxEZV_0kzp4Zx100

44. Virginia
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 126.0 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 17.3% -- 12th lowest
> Median household income: $80,963 -- 11th highest
> Population: 8,642,274

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKpi0_0kzp4Zx100

43. Idaho
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 126.9 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 19.6% -- 23rd lowest
> Median household income: $66,474 -- 23rd lowest
> Population: 1,900,923

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UhS5_0kzp4Zx100

41. Alaska
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 128.2 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 18.1% -- 17th lowest
> Median household income: $77,845 -- 13th highest
> Population: 732,673

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIJ7P_0kzp4Zx100

42. Texas
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 128.2 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 19.6% -- 24th lowest
> Median household income: $66,963 -- 24th highest
> Population: 29,527,941

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZO0j_0kzp4Zx100

40. Michigan
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 128.8 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 20.5% -- 21st highest
> Median household income: $63,498 -- 17th lowest
> Population: 10,050,811

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5oK8_0kzp4Zx100

39. Oregon
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 128.8 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 21.2% -- 16th highest
> Median household income: $71,562 -- 19th highest
> Population: 4,246,155

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Moh32_0kzp4Zx100

38. South Dakota
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 128.9 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 24.4% -- 4th highest
> Median household income: $66,143 -- 22nd lowest
> Population: 895,376

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2LsU_0kzp4Zx100

37. Florida
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 129.3 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 20.2% -- 23rd highest
> Median household income: $63,062 -- 15th lowest
> Population: 21,781,128

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTyFS_0kzp4Zx100

36. Vermont
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 129.3 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 23.2% -- 9th highest
> Median household income: $72,431 -- 17th highest
> Population: 645,570

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gSO2_0kzp4Zx100

35. Washington
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 130.9 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 16.5% -- 9th lowest
> Median household income: $84,247 -- 8th highest
> Population: 7,738,692

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLZhS_0kzp4Zx100

34. Montana
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 131.3 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 24.3% -- 5th highest
> Median household income: $63,249 -- 16th lowest
> Population: 1,104,271

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lS75q_0kzp4Zx100

33. Maine
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 132.7 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 22.5% -- 12th highest
> Median household income: $64,767 -- 19th lowest
> Population: 1,372,247

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geXuO_0kzp4Zx100

32. Minnesota
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 132.9 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 23.4% -- 7th highest
> Median household income: $77,720 -- 14th highest
> Population: 5,707,390

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbBnX_0kzp4Zx100

31. Wisconsin
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 132.9 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 25.2% -- the highest
> Median household income: $67,125 -- 23rd highest
> Population: 5,895,908

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6oRr_0kzp4Zx100

30. North Dakota
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 133.1 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 24.1% -- 6th highest
> Median household income: $66,519 -- 24th lowest
> Population: 774,948

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pljPt_0kzp4Zx100

29. Maryland
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 133.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 16.0% -- 7th lowest
> Median household income: $90,203 -- the highest
> Population: 6,165,129

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HScTJ_0kzp4Zx100

28. Massachusetts
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 133.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 22.5% -- 11th highest
> Median household income: $89,645 -- 3rd highest
> Population: 6,984,723

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0201Fs_0kzp4Zx100

26. Indiana
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 134.7 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 17.7% -- 15th lowest
> Median household income: $62,743 -- 14th lowest
> Population: 6,805,985

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23q3SI_0kzp4Zx100

27. Kansas
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 134.7 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 20.0% -- 25th highest
> Median household income: $64,124 -- 18th lowest
> Population: 2,934,582

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKK6E_0kzp4Zx100

25. South Carolina
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 134.8 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 21.7% -- 14th highest
> Median household income: $59,318 -- 9th lowest
> Population: 5,190,705

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgize_0kzp4Zx100

23. Nebraska
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 135.3 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 23.2% -- 8th highest
> Median household income: $66,817 -- 25th highest
> Population: 1,963,692

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CFmD_0kzp4Zx100

24. Tennessee
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 135.3 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 17.2% -- 11th lowest
> Median household income: $59,695 -- 10th lowest
> Population: 6,975,218

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hsp6f_0kzp4Zx100

22. Oklahoma
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 135.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 14.5% -- 2nd lowest
> Median household income: $55,826 -- 8th lowest
> Population: 3,986,639

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1xlD_0kzp4Zx100

21. Connecticut
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 136.4 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 19.2% -- 21st lowest
> Median household income: $83,771 -- 9th highest
> Population: 3,605,597

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47X0MF_0kzp4Zx100

19. New York
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 136.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 19.0% -- 20th lowest
> Median household income: $74,314 -- 15th highest
> Population: 19,835,913

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Pkf4_0kzp4Zx100

20. Rhode Island
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 136.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 21.7% -- 15th highest
> Median household income: $74,008 -- 16th highest
> Population: 1,095,610

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAXqY_0kzp4Zx100

18. New Hampshire
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 136.8 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 20.8% -- 17th highest
> Median household income: $88,465 -- 5th highest
> Population: 1,388,992

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1VU4_0kzp4Zx100

17. Alabama
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 136.9 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 14.8% -- 3rd lowest
> Median household income: $53,913 -- 5th lowest
> Population: 5,039,877

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZZS5_0kzp4Zx100

16. Delaware
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 137.0 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 20.5% -- 22nd highest
> Median household income: $71,091 -- 20th highest
> Population: 1,003,384

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5HjS_0kzp4Zx100

15. Missouri
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 137.4 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 19.5% -- 22nd lowest
> Median household income: $61,847 -- 11th lowest
> Population: 6,168,187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hLVo_0kzp4Zx100

12. District of Columbia
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 137.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 24.5% -- 3rd highest
> Median household income: $90,088 -- 2nd highest
> Population: 670,050

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kA3NQ_0kzp4Zx100

13. North Carolina
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 137.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 16.5% -- 10th lowest
> Median household income: $61,972 -- 12th lowest
> Population: 10,551,162

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YintW_0kzp4Zx100

14. Pennsylvania
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 137.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 19.8% -- 25th lowest
> Median household income: $68,957 -- 22nd highest
> Population: 12,964,056

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwiLS_0kzp4Zx100

11. Georgia
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 137.6 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 17.8% -- 16th lowest
> Median household income: $66,559 -- 25th lowest
> Population: 10,799,566

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iI3Tz_0kzp4Zx100

10. Ohio
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 137.8 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 20.7% -- 18th highest
> Median household income: $62,262 -- 13th lowest
> Population: 11,780,017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDrj9_0kzp4Zx100

9. Arkansas
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 138.7 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 15.9% -- 6th lowest
> Median household income: $52,528 -- 4th lowest
> Population: 3,025,891

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukjZC_0kzp4Zx100

8. Hawaii
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 138.9 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 20.7% -- 19th highest
> Median household income: $84,857 -- 7th highest
> Population: 1,441,553

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2E1q_0kzp4Zx100

7. New Jersey
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 139.1 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 16.0% -- 8th lowest
> Median household income: $89,296 -- 4th highest
> Population: 9,267,130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bATeM_0kzp4Zx100

6. Illinois
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 139.2 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 22.9% -- 10th highest
> Median household income: $72,205 -- 18th highest
> Population: 12,671,469

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XgWi_0kzp4Zx100

5. West Virginia
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 139.8 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 15.2% -- 4th lowest
> Median household income: $51,248 -- 2nd lowest
> Population: 1,782,959

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4YxS_0kzp4Zx100

4. Iowa
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 141.4 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 24.6% -- 2nd highest
> Median household income: $65,600 -- 21st lowest
> Population: 3,193,079

ALSO READ:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8v5u_0kzp4Zx100

3. Mississippi
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 144.6 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 15.9% -- 5th lowest
> Median household income: $48,716 -- the lowest
> Population: 2,949,965

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOjPB_0kzp4Zx100

2. Louisiana
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 145.5 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 21.9% -- 13th highest
> Median household income: $52,087 -- 3rd lowest
> Population: 4,624,047

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38116x_0kzp4Zx100

1. Kentucky
> New alcohol-associated cancers diagnosed between 2015 and 2019: 146.8 per 100,000 people
> Excessive drinking rate: 18.2% -- 18th lowest
> Median household income: $55,573 -- 7th lowest
> Population: 4,509,394

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Claim – Russian Missiles Spotted in Missouri? Wait, What?!
Parkville, MO22 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL8 days ago
If a Nuclear Strike Hits the United States, the past shows where Monroe County residents can go for shelter
Bloomington, IN10 days ago
Toxic train broke down two days before Ohio derailment, had too much weight: workers
East Palestine, OH16 days ago
Two More Trains, One Reportedly Carrying Hazardous Materials, Derail Two Weeks After Ohio Chemical Spill
Enoree, SC18 days ago
The 3 Foods This Cardiologist NEVER Eats—and 5 Foods He Eats Every Day
Houston, TX22 days ago
China calls Ohio train crash OhioChernobyl as it mocks US for caring too much about spy balloon
East Palestine, OH17 days ago
Arrested journalist covering Ohio train derailment was 'just trying to do my job'
East Palestine, OH23 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy