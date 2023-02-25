Open in App
Park City, UT
TownLift

Snow outlook through the rest of February

By TownLift // Meredith Kluever,

7 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Skiers and snowboarders are still reveling in the bounty of snow from the most recent storm. The party can continue will more snow in the forecast, although it is predicted to be less prolific.

We can expect to see some snow on Saturday afternoon or evening and potentially Sunday. Monday could bring moderate to heavy snowfall. Tuesday and Wednesday return to low-impact, “more widespread snow” with no prediction on the amount.

“A snowy week ahead for all of Utah and SW Wyoming, but it won’t snow everywhere all week long. Snow in southern Utah on Sunday will shift north by Sunday evening with the heaviest snow across northern Utah Monday morning. Snow returns areawide Tuesday/Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said on its Facebook .

Photo: National Weather Service.


