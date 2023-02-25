Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Deadline

SAG Awards Reveals Final Presenters For Sunday’s Show

By Bruce Haring,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ehMf_0kzp1mIX00

Nominees Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), and Jenny Slate ( Everything Everywhere All At Once ), along with Orlando Bloom ( Carnival Row), James Marsden ( Dead To Me ), and Mark Wahlberg ( Me Time ) are set as presents for the 29th annual SAG Awards .

More SAG Awards Presenters Revealed - The Latest List

The awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix , Sunday, February 26 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will also be available on several partner social channels, as well as Twitter and Facebook.

SAG & DGA Nominations Give Real State Of The Race As Oscar Voting Begins Tomorrow - Analysis

The additional presenters were revealed by EP Jon Brockett.

Previously announced presenters include Jovan Adepo ( Babylon ), Jason Bateman ( Ozark ), Emily Blunt ( The English ), Matt Bomer ( Fellow Travelers ) , Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man ), Jessie Buckley ( Women Talking ), Diego Calva ( Babylon ), Jessica Chastain ( George & Tammy ), Don Cheadle ( White Noise ), Paul Dano ( The Fabelmans ), Ariana DeBose ( Schmigadoon! ) , Colin Farrell ( The Banshees of Inisherin ), SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Claire Foy ( Women Talking ), Andrew Garfield ( Under the Banner of Heaven ), Antonia Gentry ( Ginny & Georgia ), Brendan Gleeson ( The Banshees of Inisherin ), Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ), Gabriel LaBelle ( The Fabelmans ), Eugene Levy ( The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy ), Li Jun Li ( Babylon ), Rooney Mara ( Women Talking ), Caleb McLaughlin ( Stranger Things ), Paul Mescal ( Aftersun ), Jenna Ortega ( Wednesday ), Ashley Park ( Emily in Paris ), Aubrey Plaza ( The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal ), Amy Poehler ( Restless Leg Tour ), Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ), Haley Lu Richardson ( The White Lotus ), Adam Scott (Severance), Michelle Williams ( The Fabelmans ), and Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ), and Zendaya ( Euphoria ).

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA, with 122,600 eligible voters.

SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Wins Top Film Prize; Michelle Yeoh & Brendan Fraser Take Lead Acting Honors; ‘White Lotus’ A Double Winner – Full List
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
The Very Best Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 SAG Awards: Cara Delevingne, Jamie Lee Curtis, & More
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Zendaya Goes Green In Plunging Vintage Versace Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Pasadena, CA6 days ago
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Red Carpet Date Night and More Celeb Couples at 2023 SAG Awards
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
See the Glitzy, Glittery Gowns from the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy