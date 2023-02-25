No. 18 UConn men top St. John's

UConn forward Adama Sanogo goes for a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Bebeto Matthews

NEW YORK — It was a balanced attack for the UConn men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points to lead four Huskies in double-figure scoring as No. 18 UConn topped St. John’s 95-86 before an announced crowd of 12,241 at Madison Square Garden.

"It was basically a home game, for real," Hawkins said of the very pro-UConn crowd in attendance. "It's always great playing here. I missed out on the chance to play here last year in the Big East tournament. But it's always fun playing in here."