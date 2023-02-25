Open in App
HipHopWired

Coi Leray Is The Face of SNIPES’ New Apparel Collection

By Alvin aqua Blanco,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Lw7e_0kzp0OLQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrGT9_0kzp0OLQ00

Source: SNIPES / Snipes

Coi Leray has partnered with SNIPES to promote its new apparel collection from SNIPES. The “Players” rapper will be the face of the streetwear and retailer’s first quarter apparel campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LLgAs_0kzp0OLQ00

Source: SNIPES / Snipes

“I’m thrilled to be the face of SNIPES’ new streetwear collection! Fashion has always been a huge part of my life,” said Leray in a statement.  “The SNIPES team has done an amazing job designing this collection – the pieces are fresh, fun, and so on-trend. This is just the beginning of a beautiful partnership – Coi Leray and SNIPES, baby!”

Citing Coi Leray’s youthful energy, grind and style, SNIPES plans to complement her come up with matching style. Leray is featured in a Grand Theft Auto -styled clip that showcases a day in her life and the aesthetics that go around it while she kicks it in Miami.

“Coi Leray embodies everything that SNIPES stands for – creativity, authenticity, and individuality,”  said Paula Barbosa, VP of Marketing for SNIPES, in a statement . “We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our Q1 collection, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that Coi brings to the brand.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5NPW_0kzp0OLQ00

Source: SNIPES / Snipes

As for the new SNIPES collection, it features streetwear staples like hoodies, leggings, nylon jackets and pants to mix and match to create a unique fit. “Every day is a chance to go get it,” says Leray in the clip (watch below). We all got the same 24 hours. What you choose to do with yours is on you.”

The collection is already at SNIPES stores and online at snipes usa.com .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SNIPES USA | Sneakers (@snipes_usa)

The post Coi Leray Is The Face of SNIPES’ New Apparel Collection appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kanye West Spotted With New Wife Bianca Censori In Cali
Culver City, CA2 days ago
Travis Scott Suspected Of 2-Piecing Someone In NYC Club
New York City, NY3 days ago
Sound Engineer For Club Nebula Says Travis Scott’s Punch To The Dome Landed Him In The Hospital, Allegedly
New York City, NY2 days ago
De La Soul Announces The DA.I.S.Y. Experience In NYC To Honor Dave aka Trugoy The Dove
New York City, NY4 days ago
J. Cole & Usher Headline Dreamville Festival 2023, Drake Is The +1
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Bamboozle Festival Announces Lineup, Rick Ross, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Joey BadA$$ Among Performers
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Travis Scott Tossed A Man’s Phone Too, Allegedly
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy