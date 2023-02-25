Open in App
YourCentralValley.com

Missing something at In-N-Out? Company addresses ‘shortage’ of popular offering

By Michael Bartiromo,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDMej_0kzozbzQ00

(NEXSTAR) – Regular customers at In-N Out may have noticed something missing from the offerings at their favorite burger joint, and it’s leaving some customers fired up — or rather, not-so-fired-up.

“We apologize for any disappointment, but unfortunately there is a widespread shortage of the whole cascabella chilies that we traditionally offer,” a representative for In-N-Out confirmed in an emailed statement to Nexstar. “In the meantime, we have hot banana pepper rings available as a substitution.”

The little yellow-green peppers have been out of stock for “a couple of months now,” according to SFGATE, which broke the news of In-N-Out’s efforts to replenish the peppers in an article published earlier this week.

In-N-Out announces location of first restaurants planned for eastern US

Indeed, a Reddit user who claimed to be employed at In-N-Out had warned of the pepper shortage in mid-December, alleging that restaurants were only serving what was left of their “stockpiles” at the time.

Others likened the current shortage to a similar supply-chain issue in 2016 and 2017, when the peppers were scarce (and even rationed) amid what In-N-Out called an “industry-wide” crop shortage, Foodbeast reported at the time.

“My [store manager] was talking about the 2017 shortage and [said] that people were going crazy,” one Reddit user claimed, after earlier writing that customers were generally pretty understanding in recent months.

“Maybe people now are used to shortages because of the pandemic and they aren’t caring too much.”

The not-so-secret meaning behind In-N-Out’s palm trees

In any case, In-N-Out has likely fielded at least a few complaints from heated customers, some of whom took to Twitter to lament the lack of their preferred peppers.

“We appreciate our Customers’ concern,” In-N-Out’s representative said, “and we hope to have our standard cascabella chilies available again in the spring.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

