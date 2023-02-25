Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buyers Beware: 5 prospects the Browns should let other teams over-draft

By Cory Kinnan,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUZF8_0kzovotN00

We are now in the thick of the pre-draft process as the Senior Bowl has come to an end and the NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place next week. In need of infiltrating their roster with young talent, the Cleveland Browns need to nail down the 2023 NFL Draft with the eight picks they currently hold.

They do not need to overthink this, as there will be some real value on the board when they come on the clock with the 42nd overall pick. However, there is some highly thought of players who just do not show that same level of hype on tape. Here are five 2023 NFL Draft prospects the Browns would be wise to let other teams over-draft.

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVx7M_0kzovotN00

NFL teams are going to fall in love with Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. This happens all the time with guys who run fast in a straight line, even if their tape shows they have no nuance or savvy other than an ability to run in a straight line. To make matters more interesting, the owner of the Browns, Jimmy Haslam, is a University of Tennessee alum. Luckily, Hyatt is likely to be off the board before pick 42, but even if he isn’t, that’s not a risk the Browns should take.

Pitt DT Calijah Kansey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8XwN_0kzovotN00
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns are a very data-oriented team in terms of assessing risk with outliers. So this means they should be out on a defensive tackle that is barely 6 feet tall and 280 pounds soaking wet. However, his production is off the charts, which is enough to keep them interested. The size of Kancey, however, shows up in a big way against the run, and that’s not a player worth investing in for a team with a historically bad run defense a year ago.

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Fiaf_0kzovotN00
Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Luke Musgrave love is getting out of hand. Sure, he is explosive and can separate down the field, but he played just two games in 2022 and has proven to be a bad blocker and a stiff route runner when asked to do anything other than run a seam shot or crosser. Another player that will likely be off the board by 42, the Browns would be better off getting a bang-for-buck player like Purdue’s Payne Durham on day three.

Army EDGE Andre Carter II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07w87W_0kzovotN00
Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

There are levels to discussing Andre Carter II. He is a flexible and explosive pass rusher who has a proven track record of wreaking havoc. However, his play strength is well below the standard, as he gets blown off the ball far too often in the run game. The Army academy does have weight requirements based on height, however, so there is a reason to believe the long pass rusher may now be able to add muscle to his frame. For now, he’s just a situational pass rusher.

Baylor DT Siaki Ika

The Browns should not have much interest in a player who was prone to coming off the field when opposing units came out in 11 personnel. The 2022 tape of Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika was underwhelming, to say the least as he proved to be nothing more than a two-down player for the Bears. There are defensive tackles like Alabama’s Byron Young and Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton who can provide similar work against the run while still bringing juice in passing situations.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Vikings draft prospects: Anthony Richardson tests out of this world, runs U 4.44 40-yard dash
Minneapolis, MN59 minutes ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Robbie Gould emerges as potential Titans free-agent target
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Rumor: Other teams believe general manager Andrew Berry is 'the most aggressive'
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Anthony Richardson sets QB records for vertical, broad jumps at combine
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Pro Football Network sends Vikings a wide receiver in latest mock draft
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Report: Titans 'really like' C.J. Stroud, have him as top QB in draft
Nashville, TN38 minutes ago
Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski an ideal fit for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Reordering priority of 49ers offseason needs
San Francisco, CA1 hour ago
Report: Panthers will be aggressive if they fall in love with a QB
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Florida QB Anthony Richardson says he wants to be 'a legend' like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
UNC WR Josh Downs shows confidence at NFL Scouting Combine
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Brian Branch solidified his Lions draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
4 Titans make The Ringer's top 100 free agents list
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Bears 2023 free agency preview: Should Chicago bring back Michael Schofield?
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
What Chris Ballard said about a potential trade to No. 1
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Browns believe in RB Jerome Ford heading into 2023
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Unpacking Future Packers: No. 56, Princeton WR Andrei Iosivas
Green Bay, WI3 hours ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
5 defensive prospects the Seahawks have met with at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Seattle, WA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy