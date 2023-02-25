Open in App
Charlottesville, VA
See more from this location?
Cavaliers Now

WATCH: Virginia Offensive Line Coach Terry Heffernan Media Availability

By Matt Newton,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlsMO_0kzotdFo00

Talking with UVA's new offensive line coach Terry Heffernan ahead of Virginia spring football

Virginia's new offensive line coach Terry Heffernan met with the media on Friday and discussed the process of his hiring and his fit with the UVA football program, talked about his offensive line coaching experience and philosophy, and gave his thoughts on Virginia's young, but promising offensive linemen with spring football set to start in a few weeks.

Watch the full media availability with Virginia offensive line coach Terry Heffernan in the video below:

Virginia OL coach Terry Heffernan interview (; 15:40)

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Virginia Basketball ACC Tournament Seeding Scenarios
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Virginia vs. Louisville | Basketball Live Score Updates
Louisville, KY1 hour ago
Virginia to Honor Five Players on Senior Day on Saturday
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McGovern Leads No. 10 UVA Women's Lacrosse to 16-7 Win Over Clemson
Charlottesville, VA19 hours ago
Virginia Falls to Wake Forest 68-57 at ACC Women's Basketball Tournament
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Jay Huff Signs Two-Way Contract With Washington Wizards
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy