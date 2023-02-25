WATCH: Virginia Offensive Line Coach Terry Heffernan Media Availability
By Matt Newton,
7 days ago
Talking with UVA's new offensive line coach Terry Heffernan ahead of Virginia spring football
Virginia's new offensive line coach Terry Heffernan met with the media on Friday and discussed the process of his hiring and his fit with the UVA football program, talked about his offensive line coaching experience and philosophy, and gave his thoughts on Virginia's young, but promising offensive linemen with spring football set to start in a few weeks.
Watch the full media availability with Virginia offensive line coach Terry Heffernan in the video below:
