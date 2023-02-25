WATCH: Virginia Offensive Line Coach Terry Heffernan Media Availability

Talking with UVA's new offensive line coach Terry Heffernan ahead of Virginia spring football

Virginia's new offensive line coach Terry Heffernan met with the media on Friday and discussed the process of his hiring and his fit with the UVA football program, talked about his offensive line coaching experience and philosophy, and gave his thoughts on Virginia's young, but promising offensive linemen with spring football set to start in a few weeks.

Watch the full media availability with Virginia offensive line coach Terry Heffernan in the video below:

Virginia OL coach Terry Heffernan interview (; 15:40)

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN