Auburn basketball score vs. Kentucky: Live updates as Tigers battle Wildcats in Rupp Arena

AUBURN — Auburn basketball was able to fend off Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Tigers are now looking to score their second win in a row when they visit Rupp Arena for a matchup with Kentucky on Saturday.

Wendell Green Jr. notched a team-high 23 points in the win over the Rebels, including four clutch free throws down the stretch to help Auburn (19-9, 9-6 SEC) ice the game. Johni Broome costarred with 19 points of his own to go along with eight rebounds and six blocks.

Kentucky (19-9, 10-5) comes into the matchup on a three-game winning streak. The Wildcats, led by Oscar Tshibwe's 25 points, went on the road and defeated Florida on Wednesday. Jacob Toppin added 19 on 70% shooting from the field.

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Kentucky?

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS

Auburn basketball score vs. Kentucky: Live updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.