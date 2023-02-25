Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
All Hogs

Razorback Recap: A Look at All the Stories You May Have Missed This Week

By allHOGS Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsNXq_0kzotSUh00

We know you are busy at work all week, so here's your time to catch up on Arkansas athletics news

Fayetteville, Ark. – There's been a lot to talk about in the world of the Razorbacks this week and chances are you've been too busy to keep up with it all. So, we rounded all of this week's top stories in one place just for you .

Click on whichever headline you might have an interest in and soak up all the news and stories you have missed .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lm6El_0kzotSUh00

The Big Story for Saturday at AlabamaWill Be Brandon Miller and It Shouldn't Be

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – This was originally going to be a piece about how Arkansas suddenly finding its stride on the basketball court alongside all the turmoil drawing a great deal of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdhlA_0kzotSUh00

If Texas Senate Bill Passes, Recruiting Lone Star State Will Be Much Harder for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Recruiting in Texas is most likely about to get a lot harder for Arkansas . Should Texas House Bill 1802 soon pass, it will open...

We Rank the Top 20 Razorback Dunks
so Far This Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Welcome to what might be the hardest job in all of sports. Today we're going to try to narrow down a season's worth of vicious dunks to a list of 20 and rank them all the...

For Once, Musselman
Gets to Prepare for Game Out of the Spotlight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since nobody else wants to mention it, it's a good time to bring up Arkansas does have a game Saturday. The Razorbacks will be going to Tuscaloosa, where all...

Musselman Finally Getting to Coach
the Team He Built

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was just a line in Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's press conference Tuesday night. What he said may be more accurate overall than.. .

In Defense of Nick Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When it comes to Nick Smith, Jr. and his relationship with the Arkansas Razorback fan base, there is no middle ground. That's why, when he posted what on its face seemed to be a rather innocuous Tweet, there was no doubt there would be immediate reaction from...

Does Arkansas Football Plan
to Start a 6-foot, 176-pound Defensive Lineman?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – So this time of year around the allHogs offices, we start pondering what some of the big questions are surrounding this Arkansas football team as we get ready for spring practices. Basketball is hitting its most important stretch.. .

Razorbacks Would Have Rough Draw
if the SEC Tournament Were Today

FRISCO, Texas – Here is where the SEC standings fall heading into this weekend's games and the projected SEC Tournament schedule. If you cruise to the bottom of the...

Taking a Realistic Look at the
Upcoming Arkansas Razorback Football Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After tumultuous seasons in both football and basketball, it's time to look for some positives in the land of the Razorbacks. Obviously, baseball and softball seasons bringing immense hope, but is there.. .

Who Would Teams Play if Number of Times Played Determined SEC Pods in Football?

FRISCO, Texas – Last night an Arkansas fan posed the question on Twitter regarding which teams Razorback fans would like to see as the three teams assigned by the SEC to face every year. To no one's surprise, the majority of people...

Who's on the Hot Seat in the SEC and What Could Put Pittman on It This Fall if Things Don't Go Well?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We'll start this off pretty direct: Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is not on any hot seat. Whether that temperature holds for long depends on...

Which Razorback Team Is Most Likely
To Bring Arkansas Its Next National Title?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Before we even get started, let's go ahead and get this out of the way . Yes, I am aware that Arkansas recently won a national championship in cornhole and that the number of national championships involving...

College Baseball Needs to
Immediately Trash Clock Rule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When heading to the game either today or this weekend, if you haven't had the chance to catch a Razorback game already this season, then you need to be prepared for the unending...

Razorback Baseball: Need to Know Jared Wegner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When Jared Wegner's name popped up in the pregame research heading into the College Baseball Showdown there were a few thoughts about the newcomer from Creighton. He appears to be a serviceable hitter, but that...

