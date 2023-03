FERRYSBURG — The Ferrysburg City Council agreed to pay a grant writer, PM Blough, an additional $2,000 to assist the city’s recreation commission with a grant application for Fire Barn Park.

The fire station-themed playground was built in 2019. With the goal of making the park more accessible, the city launched a fundraising campaign. In addition, the city applied for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant in 2022, which was denied.