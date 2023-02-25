Wales 10-20 England: Steve Borthwick's steady revolution continues with second consecutive win

They feared this game would never start — and at times here they feared it would never end.

It rounded off a week rugby would rather forget. A scrappy kick-fest that did little to put a smile back on the face of a crowd who witnessed strike threats and earthquakes in Cardiff over the last few days.

It was Freddie Steward’s day. As high balls rained down from the skies above the open roof of the Principality Stadium, the full-back delivered a nerveless performance in the backfield.

For Warren Gatland’s side, a 12th defeat in 15 Tests. For Steve Borthwick’s men, a small step forward but leaving questions about England’s ability to light up the pitch. It was rugby conservatism. Poor old Marcus Smith and Henry Arundell barely got out of their tracksuits.

On Westgate Street, kids were hoisted to the top of walls to catch a glimpse of team buses on their way in. Locals stood in solidarity with their militant players, before England were greeted with hand gestures from fully-grown men in daffodil hats. Mutiny was in the ranks. Would spirit trump adversity? No, was the answer, as England dodged an emotional bullet.

The match was defined by kicking around the middle of the pitch. Low risk, focusing on territorial gains. It is the Borthwick way. It defined his tactics at Leicester and last night’s siege left England at the top of the charts for kicking metres — averaging more than 1,000 per game.

‘It’s part of the contest,’ said Borthwick. ‘I was watching the Crusaders versus Chiefs game this morning and kicking’s a big part of Super Rugby as well. When you play against a team that’s got a great line speed like Wales, it’s only sensible to check that line speed using different weapons.’

There was almost a kick a minute during the first half. Owen Farrell was charged down by Taulupe Faletau inside 90 seconds and Steward had his pants pulled down as he tried to clear up the mess. England’s day got off to a bum note.

These are two teams finding their way under new coaching regimes and it showed. Execution in the 22 was poor, with Owen Williams struggling to justify his selection over Dan Biggar at No 10.

‘Get on with it,’ they shouted as the ball pinged from one end to the other. Farrell kicked the opening three points and within 20 minutes, England’s kicking had reached 500 metres. They kicked to cause chaos. Leigh Halfpenny’s ribs will be sore this morning. Wales hoofed it back but every time it went straight to the unflappable Steward.

‘He was good in the air,’ Gatland said. ‘He doesn’t go where full-backs traditionally go. He takes up that winger’s role in box kick scenarios. It can be a massive opportunity when you retrieve your own kick and they did that a couple of times.’

Losing patience in the battle of the skies, Christ Tshiunza attempted to run out of his own half and lost control of the ball. England attacked from the subsequent scrum. Speed over shape, cutting lines all over the pitch, Max Malins took the ball on Farrell’s inside shoulder and Jack van Poortvliet provided lightning quick ball from the ruck. Alex Dombrandt threw a miss pass and Anthony Watson scored out wide to mark his first England start in two years.

But England were penalised at the restart and Halfpenny kicked three points. Wales came to life after a quick tap-and-go penalty from Tomos Williams but were repeatedly frustrated at the breakdown.

MATCH FACTS

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Josh Adams; Owen Williams; Tomos Williams

Forwards: Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens (capt), Tomas Francis; Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones' Christ Tshiunza, Justin Tipuric; Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar, Nick Tompkins

Tries: Louis Rees-Zammit

England: Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Anthony Watson; Owen Farrell (capt); Jack van Poortvliet

Forwards: Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis; Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell

Tries: Anthony Watson, Kyle Sinckler, Ollie Lawrence

Resorting to type after the break, Williams kicked away the first possession of the second half and England launched a half-hearted move from midfield. Malins threw a weak pass and Louis Rees-Zammit was waiting for the intercept. No one was going to catch the winger as he gave the hosts the lead.

Any hopes of a swing in momentum were short lived. England are building resilience and hit straight back. Attacking from a lineout, the visiting pack threw bodies towards the line. They pushed on inch by inch and, with Welsh defenders stuck in a ruck, Kyle Sinckler forced his way over. But somehow Wales found themselves just five points down going into the final quarter. Farrell’s goal kicking continued to let him down, missing 10 points from the kicking tee.

Borthwick unloaded most of his bench, with Alex Mitchell injecting fluency into the back line. Wales overthrew a lineout and moments later Ollie Lawrence scored to put England 10 points clear. Smith and Arundell got on for 14 seconds but the bonus point proved elusive.

By then, the atmosphere had been sucked into the heavens and not even the roar of the Welsh crowd could paper over the cracks of a match that will be remembered for the wrong reasons.