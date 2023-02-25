Olivia Dunne, sister celebrate LSU star’s performance: ‘Don’t mind the screaming’

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne finally competed in her first event of the year on Friday.

The 20-year-old social media sensation had been sidelined all season due to an injury.

Dunne scored a 9.825 on bars, helping No. 8 LSU take home a win over No. 9 Alabama by a score of 197.975-197.925.

Olivia Dunne celebrates LSU’s win over Alabama.

The Tigers will compete again Friday, March 3, against California, Washington and George Washington.

Dunne, who boasts more than 3.7 million Instagram followers, and her older sister, Julz, took to the platform to celebrate.

“Don’t mind the screaming,” Julz captioned an Instagram story.

Dunne, who is a junior on a four-year athletic scholarship at LSU, made headlines last month when a massive crowd of screaming male fans showed up at the Tigers’ season-opener against Utah in Salt Lake City.

The fan attention sparked a police presence at the gymnastics meet, which led to LSU implementing new security measures.

Dunne’s popularity and success on the mat landed her at the top of On3 Sports’ list of female NIL moneymakers, valuing athletes by performance, influence, and exposure, which estimated her value at $2.3 million in October.