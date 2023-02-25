Two or three steps forward, one backward: Oklahoma’s recent Choice Chronology

Oklahoma City -- Early in the State Legislative session, Republicans in both legislative chambers advanced proposals for expanded school choice. The House combined choice with a significant expansion of spending for government-run schools and included across-the-board teacher pay hikes. In his second inaugural on January 9, Governor Kevin Stitt highlighted successful education models and students/leaders from a range of institutions. Reviewing his first term, Stitt said: “It’s time to teach kids how to think, not what to think. And that means, we must give students more access to learning methods that fit their unique needs. We need MORE schools -- not less schools like the fear mongers claimed when we called for change. ... “Look to Santa Fe South Charter School, who sang for us today. They are addressing a unique need for south Oklahoma City by embracing families where a child could be the only bilingual speaker in their home.” Arguing for dynamism in public schools and other methods to advance learning, Stitt and his allies believe “every kid deserves the best education possible, regardless of his or her economic status or zip code.” The chief executive asserted: “We are going to break out of the bottom. ... Oklahoma, our children and grandchildren depend on the choices we make today. We have a responsibility to do whatever it takes to give our children -- not just the next generation –- but TODAY’s children right here in front of us – access to Top Ten education choices.” Laying the Basis for Reform and Choice Stitt’s re-election in November came despite massive negative advertising financed by independent expenditures (I.C.) -- often deployed without disclosure of funding sources. Stitt also had I.C. backing, but less. Stitt’s foe was Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister – originally a Republican, but a convert to the Democrats. Late in what proved to be her last term, many Democrats believed Hofmeister could end GOP dominance in recent statewide races. Stitt won easily. Secretary of Education Ryan Walters is now also Superintendent of Public Instruction, after defeating the Democratic nominee. A one-time Teacher of the Year finalist, Walters campaigned for school choice from start to finish. Walters had strong independent spending from Americans for Prosperity (Oklahoma), guided by John Tidwell, an experienced worker in the vineyards where policy and politics intersect. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/americans-for-prosperity-oklahoma-endorses-ryan-walters-for-superintendent-of-public-instruction/article_fe3f81dc-ebed-11ec-b0b8-0b4f167058e3.html ) In his speech to legislators on February 6, Stitt praised Walters, and Senate efforts to create the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, saying it would assure “that money follows the student, and it would make us a national leader in school choice. … “Oklahoma has a lot of great schools, but the results don’t lie. We need new ideas, more options, and higher standards for our kids. This is just common sense. We have a duty to make sure nothing stands in the way of an Oklahoma student achieving their full potential. … “State law creates artificial barriers for school districts that don’t put our students first. Our school transportation formula is outdated and broken. ... “Another roadblock in our current system keeps some of the best teachers out of the classroom. Right now, some talented teachers choose to leave the classroom to make more money as an administrator.” Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has long advocated expansion of parental options for parents, including the Empowerment Act, of which he is the lead sponsor. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/republican-legislative-leaders-treat-and-mccall-respond-to-oklahoma-gov-stitt-s-state-of-the/article_ce157b86-a7f1-11ed-b98e-07c35683d754.html ) Stitt and Walters have called for merit-pay plans to reward the best teachers. McCall’s choice plan uses a different model House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, offered an alternative to the Senate approach. It gathered support in his Republican caucus. The Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act, part of House Bill 1935, sailed through the House 75-25, with support solely from Republicans. All House Democrats and four Republicans opposed the measure. One member of the House did not vote. Jennifer Carter, senior advisor at Americans for Children (Oklahoma) said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel:said McCall and Common Education Chairwoman Rhonda Baker “listened and responded to the needs of parents across Oklahoma. … Overwhelming passage of House Bill 1935 is a major step toward allowing every child to have access to a high-quality education and puts Oklahoma on the path to become a national leader in education freedom. “Because every family in Oklahoma would qualify for a $5,000 per child education tax credit, this bill will put private school within reach for children across the state, including those from working-class backgrounds, and opens the door of opportunity to all.” ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/education/american-federation-for-children-oklahoma-applauds-state-house-passage-of-oklahoma-parental-choice-tax-credit/article_ee87eef0-b460-11ed-95fb-ab4629c6c7ee.html ) Sketching McCall’s bill McCall’s plan includes "a $500 million increase in funding for public schools throughout the state that will fund $2,500 pay raises for every teacher not designated as an administrator; $50 million to be distributed to schools receiving below-average funding from annual local tax revenue; and $300 million to be distributed to public school districts on a per-pupil basis." If ultimately enacted, McCall’s would include "a $5,000 annual tax credit for parents of eligible students that attend private schools and a $2,500 credit for home-schooled students." McCall’s plan “will set Oklahoma even with Florida and put Oklahoma just behind Texas in per pupil expenditure. Additionally, it will put the state ahead of Arkansas and Missouri, and tied with Kansas for average teacher pay." For details of the Speaker’s plan, see earlier coverage:( https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-house-republicans-announce-education-plan/article_30ca4026-b07c-11ed-ae8b-bba69c8eb98a.html ) McCall said – in a statement to The City Sentinel – his legislation aimed to avoid concerns he and other House members have to achieve greater parental choice "without eroding necessary funding to our public schools and our public school teachers who are so vital to student academic excellence." McCall explicitly said his idea was an alternative to the much-debated Education Savings Account proposal which has enjoyed strong Senate support. The credits include what is deemed “a pre-bate option.” Two Catholic leaders -- Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City and Bishop David Konderla, Bishop of Tulsa -- praised McCall’s bill. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahomas-catholic-bishops-praise-speaker-mccalls-parental-choice-tax-credit-proposal/article_c06923cc-b154-11ed-920b-5feae650035b.html ) One Step Backward? In a legal opinion, former state Attorney General John O’Connor had approved a proposed expansion of charter school models to include private schools. The two bishops and some in-state advocates of reform and choice praised O’Connor, while union leaders, Democrats and many superintendents denounced his idea. Before the state Virtual School Board could act, new Attorney General Gentner Drummond reversed his predecessor’s opinion.