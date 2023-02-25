National mock high school wrestling championship: Who would top podium in each weight class?

As the high school wrestling seasons come to a close across the country, SBLive is rolling out a fictitious tournament — let’s call it the SBLive National Mock Invitational — with the top boys wrestlers in the country.

With the help of SBLive's wrestling expert Billy Buckheit , a Maryland-based journalist who has been doing wrestling rankings for nearly two decades, we narrowed down eight of the top wrestlers in each weight class.

Over the next several weeks, we will unveil the weight classes one at a time then ask you, the reader: Who would emerge victorious in matchups between the best wrestlers from New England to Southern California, and everywhere in between?

The leading vote-getter in each weight classification will be crowned mock national champion — and all the winners will be announced atop the would-be podium.

Here are the top wrestlers in the country at each weight class and how to vote:

106 pounds

Top 8 | vote here

—

113 pounds

Top 8 | vote here

—

120 pounds

Top 8 | vote here

—

126 pounds

132 pounds

138 pounds

144 pounds

152 pounds

160 pounds

170 pounds

182 pounds

195 pounds

220 pounds

285 pounds

—

More wrestling coverage

—

Lead photo by Tom Dendy