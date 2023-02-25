Bears 2023 Mock Draft 4.0 for BearDigest

The NFL combine version of the BearDigest mock draft, with one trade down for defensive line help in Round 1.

The key to the 2023 NFL Draft for the Bears is obviously the potential trade down with the Houston Texans to the No. 2 spot.

The most popular thought is they trade down to No. 4 with the Indianapolis Colts because of all the pining owner Jim Irsay has done for Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, and GM Chris Ballard saying he'll do anything to get a quarterback.

However, without the trade down to No. 2, the only way the Bears control which defensive lineman they get to select is if they simply do not trade and they make the first pick.

It's been increasingly apparent if the Bears want Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, they will only get him if they select him No. 1 or trade down with Houston. This is because Arizona looks like a team with the same defensive line needs as the Bears.

Donnie Druin of FanNation's All Cardinals speculates Arizona will not only have interest in signing Eagles free agent defensive tackle Javon Hagrave in free agency but also in drafting either Will Anderson Jr. or Carter. They've lost retired J.J. Watt and could also lose free agent Zach Allen.

"The prospect of pairing Hargrave with either Anderson, Carter or even a re-signed Allen is exciting," Druin wrote.

So free agency will go a long way toward determining whether it's Carter or Anderson for the Bears. If the Cardinals wound up with Hargrave, it must be assumed they'd be looking for an end in the draft, and it would be Anderson. Without Hargarve, then they could be seeking Carter.

Armed with this knowledge, BearDigest set out to conduct the combine version of the mock draft: BearDigest 2023 Mock Draft 4.0.

Again, as has occurred in every mock draft simulation conducted dating back to 1.0 during the Bears bye week, they have trouble trading with Houston. The Texans in this simulator have to be more stubborn than the real team. Or maybe they're still holding a grudge because Lovie Smith won that last game to get the Bears the first pick.

With the Texans unwilling to trade anything, the Bears had to trade down with the Colts. Here is how mock draft 4.0 went. It was given an A- grade by the simulator, for what that's worth. I give it a C+.

Round 1, No. 4

DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

The ideal pick is Carter because of the system fit but the Bears definitely do need an edge rusher, with only two real defensive ends on the roster. Anderson is going to need to add weight because right now he's Leonard Floyd's draft day weight in the low 240s. Watch his weight for the combine. He has great dominant rush ability around the edge and will need to battle the run off the backside with his speed. He finished with an incredible 201 quarterback pressures, 37 1/2 sacks and 127 hurries.

Round 2, No. 35

T Dawand Jones, Ohio State

The pick acquired in the trade with Indianapolis, this massive tackle who impressed in one day at Senior Bowl practice, then left and didn't appear to have the right conditioning for the long haul. At 6-8, 360, it's certain he isn't really a system fit but there were no other offensive linemen of value at this pick. He was more graceful on his feet than was expected and used the biggest wingspan ever measured at the Senior Bowl to redirect defenders. He is not a fit for this wide zone Bears scheme, at least it seems that way. Then you watch video and see him knocking people down and wonder. With his physical assets and an Ohio State quarterback to protect, who's to tell him he can't do something?

Round 2, No. 53

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Almost forgotten now, the 6-foot, 190 LSU receiver made just 48 catches in his final year for 538 yards but he was coming back from injury and will be 100% by next season. He made 16 career TD catches and was regarded by many as the top receiver in the draft class before last year.

Round 3, No. 64

LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

The first pick of the third round and the Bears took Trenton Simpson, the potential weakside or middle linebacker. Simpson is about 6-3, 228, and made 23 tackles for loss with three forced fumbles and 165 tackles. It will be interesting to see what he runs in the 40 at the combine, as well as his vertical leap. His long reach is great for coverage in a zone. It's probably unrealistic to think he'll be available this late in the draft.

Round 4, No. 103

DE Byron Young, Tennessee

Another edge rusher because all the best interior linemen are gone at this point. Like with Anderson, he's a bit undersized for an edge in this scheme at 245 and is going to need to add muscle. He made 23 1/2 tackles for loss and 12 1/2 sacks in two seasons for the Vols.

Round 4, No. 134

CB DJ Turner, Michigan

The fastest player on Michigan's team is greatly needed in the Bears secondary. He'll be watched closely for a 40 time in Indianapolis. He once was given a GPS speed of 23.07 mph, which is just short of flight. It's been suggested he could break the three-cone record for the combine. He fits in as a slot or outside cornerback at 6-1, 180, but is probably best playing slot because of his great ability to recover, stick with receivers and tackle in space. He made three interceptions and 17 pass breakups for the Wolverines in two seasons.

Round 5, No. 137

RB Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

An undersized back and the kind the Bears haven't had since the injury in 2020 to Tarik Cohen. He is 5-9, 188 and had 3,027 yards rushing with 60 catches for 580 yards. Great acceleration when he sees an opening. There are suggestions he could go in the mid 4.3s in the 40.

Round 5, No. 140

DT Jacob Slade, Michigan State

A 6-4, 315-pounder who probably fits as a one technique in this scheme. The Bears do need a player or two at this position besides a three technique. He made battled through injury, made four sacks, 11 1/2 tackles for loss and 86 tackles for the Spartans.

Round 5, No. 150

LB Henry To'oto'o Alabama

Another speedy, undersized linebacker at 6-2, 228 pounds, like the Bears tend to utilize in zone coverage. He played two seasons for the Tide and had 15 1/2 tckles for loss to go with 205 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks.

Round 7, No. 220

DT D.J. Dale, Alabama

A defensive tackle who was playing over the center at Bama at 6-3, 307. He has enough quickness to play in a one-gap attack with 5 1/2 sacks and 10 1/2 tackles for loss. He made 73 total tackles. More of a one-technique or classic nose but he has the quickness/power to be at the three in a rotation.

