Century 21 welcomes Tim Haley as new realtor

Carrie Gibbs, Broker/Owner of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc is pleased to announce that Tim Haley has joined the firm.

Haley, who has been involved in the Real Estate industry for over two years, is a licensed Real Estate sales professional in East Central Minnesota since 2020. Haley has delivered extraordinary experiences to many homebuyers, sellers and property investors in over 58 real estate transactions, and has helped bring personalized, memorable services to consumers in many different economic cycles.

Haley will continue his role as a Realtor.

“Bringing Tim to our team is great news for us but even better news for the people and families we serve in East Central Minnesota” said Carrie Gibbs. “We are confident that His skills and abilities will help drive us forward as we look to make a difference in people’s lives and the communities we serve.”

Tim grew up in the Mora area, where he graduated high school and currently resides. After school, he went into the Air Force for six years.

Upon his return, he started bartending and eventually had a goal to buy his own establishment. He decided against it and got into Real Estate instead.

Tim has three children, a daughter and two sons. He also has a Fox Red Lab named Duke and a cat named Coco. His kids are very involved in sports, specifically BMX, basketball & football. He has coaches youth basketball in Mora and helps when needed with youth football!

In his spare time, he enjoys duck hunting and fishing.