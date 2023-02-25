Former Thunder Players Make Impact in New Locations

After a busy NBA trade deadline that saw multiple former Oklahoma City players find new homes, a few of these new additions have settled in nicely with their new squads.

After being dished to the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline, veteran big man Mike Muscala has had multiple productive performances, proving he could be a value asset in another deep playoff run by the 2022 Eastern Conference Champions. In addition to Muscala, OKC legend Russell Westbrook also showed that he is prepared to be a difference-maker for the new-look Los Angeles Clippers.

In the 2022-23 season, Muscala averaged just over six points and three rebounds per game for the Thunder, shooting 43% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. Since his trade to Boston, the 10-year veteran is putting up 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting over 48% from the field.

Muscala's best performance with the Celtics so far came against the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, when the Bucknell product scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a six point loss to Milwaukee.

In his first game since being defeated by the Thunder as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers back on Feb. 7, former MVP Russell Westbrook notched a solid debut for the Clippers on Friday night. After signing with Los Angeles as a free agent following his buyout in Utah, the nine-time all-star scored 17 points, dished out 14 assists and grabbed five rebounds in 39 minutes, going 7-of-13 from the field in addition to a steal on the defensive end.

While the Clippers did end up falling to the Sacramento Kings by one point in double overtime, Los Angeles held a 175-169 lead when Westbrook was taken off the floor. The Thunder legend received a standing ovation upon his exit from the game, illustrating that Russ may have found the perfect team fit.

When Westbrook previously played with all-star wing Paul George, the two were a lethal duo, and George was an MVP candidate. The positive history between the two coupled with the fact that Westbrook is a Los Angeles native and a UCLA product, creates optimism that Russ could have a big impact for the Clippers.

Two former OKC players who ended up in Phoenix at the trade deadline, Darius Bazley and Kevin Durant, have yet to make an appearance for the Suns. Durant's return, however, is rumored to be imminent in the coming weeks.

