Longhorns Clinch Series With 5-2 Win Over Indiana: Live Game Log

The Longhorns can clinch the series over the Hoosiers with a win on Saturday afternoon.

The Texas Longhorns (2-3) are back in action on Saturday as they look for their first series win of the season over the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3).

After a rough start to the season, going 0-3 in the College Baseball Showdown , the Longhorns have seemingly gotten back on track. A 12-2 blowout win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Tuesday and a 4-2 win over the Hoosiers on Friday have Texas on a mini two-game winning streak.

While the win on Tuesday was relatively stress free for the Longhorns, they had to rally late on Friday to pull out the win. An eighth inning, three-run home run off the bat of left fielder Porter Brown over the right field wall lifted Texas to the 4-2 win.

Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Longhorns look for the series win over the Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon from Disch-Falk Field.

Live updates will be available after first pitch.

Pregame

The Longhorns starting lineup is as follows:

CF Eric Kennedy

RF Dylan Campbell

LF Porter Brown

DH Garret Guillemette

2B Jack O'Dowd

1B Jared Thomas

SS Mitchell Daly

C Rylan Galvan

3B Tanner Carlson

P Zane Morehouse

Top First:

Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching

Glasser: Walk

Jessee: Grounded into double play (6-3)

Pyne: Groundout to first (3-1)

Bottom First:

Seti Manase (Indiana) pitching

Kennedy: E9, reaches third

Campbell: Walk

Brown: Sac fly, Campbell out at second, Texas leads 1-0

Guillemette: Walk

O'Dowd: Groundout to second

Top Second:

Mathison: Strikeout swinging

Whalen: Strikeout swinging

Tibbitts: Hit by pitch

Ellis: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second:

Thomas: Groundout to first

Daly: Walk

Galvan: Pop out to catcher

Carlson: Fly out to left

Top Third:

Taylor: Strikeout swinging

Goforth: Groundout to second

Glasser: Groundout to second

Bottom Third:

Kennedy: Strikeout swinging

Campbell: Pop out to third

Brown: Groundout to third

Top Fourth:

Jessee: Groundout to first

Pyne: Pop out to first

Mathison: Groundout to second

Bottom Fourth:

Guillemette: Double

O'Dowd: Fly out to center

Thomas: Fly out to center, Guillemette to third

Daly: Pop out to second

Top Fifth:

Whalen: Hit by pitch

Tibbitts: Single, E1 (advance to second), Whalen to third

Ellis: Hit by pitch (Vecrumba PR)

Taylor: RBI walk, Indiana ties it 1-1

Goforth: Pop out to second

Glasser: Grounded into double play (6-3)

Bottom Fifth:

Ryan Kraft (Indiana) pitching

Galvan: Groundout to pitcher

Carlson: Walk

Kennedy: Single (bunt)

Campbell: Walk

Brown: RBI single, advance to second on E3, Texas leads 3-1

Guillemette: RBI single, Texas leads 4-1

O'Dowd: Strikeout swinging

Thomas: E4, Brown scores, Texas leads 5-1

Daly: Groundout to second

Top Sixth:

Andre Duplantier II (Texas) pitching

Jessee: Walk

Pyne: Fly out to left

Mathison: Walk

Whalen: Walk

David Shaw (Texas) pitching

Tibbitts: RBI fielder's choice, Texas leads 5-2

Colopy (PH for Serruto): Fly out to right

Bottom Sixth:

Craig Yoho (Indiana) pitching

Galvan: Walk (Whitehead PR)

Carlson: Hit by pitch

Kennedy: Strikeout looking

Campbell: Pop out to second, Whitehead tags to third

Brown: Pop out to short

Top Seventh:

Taylor: Groundout to first (3-1)

Cerny: Walk

DJ Burke (Texas) pitching

Glasser: Fielder's choice, Cerny out at second

Jessee: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Seventh:

Luke Hayden (Indiana) pitching

Guillemette: Pop out to right

O'Dowd: Fly out to left

Thomas: Fly out to center

Top Eighth:

Pyne: Fly out to center

Mathison: Pop out to short

Whalen: Groundout to short

Bottom Eighth:

Evan Whiteaker (Indiana) pitching

Daly: Groundout to second

Powell: Groundout to second

Carlson: Fly out to center

Top Ninth:

Tibbitts: Strikeout looking

De Goti (PH for Langerman): Single

Taylor: Strikeout swinging

Cerny: Groundout to short

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

