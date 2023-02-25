Longhorns Clinch Series With 5-2 Win Over Indiana: Live Game Log

The Longhorns can clinch the series over the Hoosiers with a win on Saturday afternoon.
The Texas Longhorns (2-3) are back in action on Saturday as they look for their first series win of the season over the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3).
After a rough start to the season, going 0-3 in the College Baseball Showdown , the Longhorns have seemingly gotten back on track. A 12-2 blowout win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Tuesday and a 4-2 win over the Hoosiers on Friday have Texas on a mini two-game winning streak.
While the win on Tuesday was relatively stress free for the Longhorns, they had to rally late on Friday to pull out the win. An eighth inning, three-run home run off the bat of left fielder Porter Brown over the right field wall lifted Texas to the 4-2 win.
Stay tuned as we provide live updates as the Longhorns look for the series win over the Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon from Disch-Falk Field.
Live updates will be available after first pitch.
Pregame
The Longhorns starting lineup is as follows:
CF Eric Kennedy
RF Dylan Campbell
LF Porter Brown
DH Garret Guillemette
2B Jack O'Dowd
1B Jared Thomas
SS Mitchell Daly
C Rylan Galvan
3B Tanner Carlson
P Zane Morehouse
Top First:
Zane Morehouse (Texas) pitching
Glasser: Walk
Jessee: Grounded into double play (6-3)
Pyne: Groundout to first (3-1)
Bottom First:
Seti Manase (Indiana) pitching
Kennedy: E9, reaches third
Campbell: Walk
Brown: Sac fly, Campbell out at second, Texas leads 1-0
Guillemette: Walk
O'Dowd: Groundout to second
Top Second:
Mathison: Strikeout swinging
Whalen: Strikeout swinging
Tibbitts: Hit by pitch
Ellis: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second:
Thomas: Groundout to first
Daly: Walk
Galvan: Pop out to catcher
Carlson: Fly out to left
Top Third:
Taylor: Strikeout swinging
Goforth: Groundout to second
Glasser: Groundout to second
Bottom Third:
Kennedy: Strikeout swinging
Campbell: Pop out to third
Brown: Groundout to third
Top Fourth:
Jessee: Groundout to first
Pyne: Pop out to first
Mathison: Groundout to second
Bottom Fourth:
Guillemette: Double
O'Dowd: Fly out to center
Thomas: Fly out to center, Guillemette to third
Daly: Pop out to second
Top Fifth:
Whalen: Hit by pitch
Tibbitts: Single, E1 (advance to second), Whalen to third
Ellis: Hit by pitch (Vecrumba PR)
Taylor: RBI walk, Indiana ties it 1-1
Goforth: Pop out to second
Glasser: Grounded into double play (6-3)
Bottom Fifth:
Ryan Kraft (Indiana) pitching
Galvan: Groundout to pitcher
Carlson: Walk
Kennedy: Single (bunt)
Campbell: Walk
Brown: RBI single, advance to second on E3, Texas leads 3-1
Guillemette: RBI single, Texas leads 4-1
O'Dowd: Strikeout swinging
Thomas: E4, Brown scores, Texas leads 5-1
Daly: Groundout to second
Top Sixth:
Andre Duplantier II (Texas) pitching
Jessee: Walk
Pyne: Fly out to left
Mathison: Walk
Whalen: Walk
David Shaw (Texas) pitching
Tibbitts: RBI fielder's choice, Texas leads 5-2
Colopy (PH for Serruto): Fly out to right
Bottom Sixth:
Craig Yoho (Indiana) pitching
Galvan: Walk (Whitehead PR)
Carlson: Hit by pitch
Kennedy: Strikeout looking
Campbell: Pop out to second, Whitehead tags to third
Brown: Pop out to short
Top Seventh:
Taylor: Groundout to first (3-1)
Cerny: Walk
DJ Burke (Texas) pitching
Glasser: Fielder's choice, Cerny out at second
Jessee: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Seventh:
Luke Hayden (Indiana) pitching
Guillemette: Pop out to right
O'Dowd: Fly out to left
Thomas: Fly out to center
Top Eighth:
Pyne: Fly out to center
Mathison: Pop out to short
Whalen: Groundout to short
Bottom Eighth:
Evan Whiteaker (Indiana) pitching
Daly: Groundout to second
Powell: Groundout to second
Carlson: Fly out to center
Top Ninth:
Tibbitts: Strikeout looking
De Goti (PH for Langerman): Single
Taylor: Strikeout swinging
Cerny: Groundout to short
