Sixers: How Serious Is Dewayne Dedmon’s Setback?

Dewayne Dedmon won't suit up for the Sixers again on Saturday night. Just how serious is the veteran's latest setback?

Dewayne Dedmon won’t suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers for the second-straight game on Saturday night when they host the Boston Celtics .

After joining the Sixers before the All-Star break, Dedmon has suited up with the team only one time and registered a DNP, as the Sixers utilized Paul Reed behind Joel Embiid .

When the Sixers returned from the All-Star break on Thursday night, they added Dedmon to the injury report ahead of their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

He was questionable with hip soreness. Before Doc Rivers addressed reporters ahead of the game on Thursday, Sixers officials confirmed that Dedmon was downgraded to out ahead of the game, which prompted Rivers to address the veteran’s latest setback.

“I think it happened at practice [on Wednesday],” said Rivers.

Just how concerning is the setback?

“I have no idea,” Rivers admitted. “I don’t think it’s a big injury. So, I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

Dedmon was ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics as early as Friday night. Therefore, his Sixers debut waits for another game.

The last time Dedmon played in a game was on February 4, when he was a member of the Miami Heat . In a 12-minute shift against the Milwaukee Bucks, Dedmon collected two rebounds and swatted one shot. Outside of that February 4 matchup, Dedmon has only played in three other games over the last two months.

Right now, the Sixers seem comfortable with Paul Reed playing backup to Joel Embiid. While they have other options besides Dedmon if Reed struggles or deals with a setback of his own, the Sixers don’t have much time left in the season to test what Dedmon brings to the roster.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .