NFL Draft Analyst Believes 2023 Class Is Deep at One of Bengals' Biggest Positions of Need

Cincinnati has the 28th overall selection and seven total picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Tight end is one of the Bengals' biggest offseason needs. Even if they re-sign veteran Hayden Hurst in free agency , they'll need to add another tight end or two this offseason.

Devin Asiasi is the only tight end on the roster that's currently under contract for the 2023 season.

The Bengals' need for tight end depth comes at a good time according to NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

"I think the tight end group is the best I've seen in the last 10 years," Jeremiah said on a conference call ahead of the NFL Combine. "I have 11 tight ends that I have top three round grades on, which is ridiculous number. It is just a really, really good group."

Jeremiah praised guys like Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer, Darnell Washington and Josh Wiley.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals take a tight end on the first two days of the days, even if they re-sign Drew Sample or Hurst in free agency.

Cincinnati has seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

