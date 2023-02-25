Cowboys Ex Byron Jones, 30, Breaks Silence: ‘I Can’t Run or Jump!’

Cowboys ex Byron Jones, age 30, is breaking his silence about his Miami Dolphins status.

FRISCO - During his time with the Dallas Cowboys , Byron Jones was notable for both his eloquence and his athleticism.

It seems now, at age 30, the Miami Dolphins free agent cornerback is left with only the former.

“Today,” Jones tweeted on Saturday, “I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained while playing this game.”

Our colleagues at Dolphins SI note that this marks Jones “breaking his public silence on his mysterious situation … and it an eye-opening and then some.”

The Dolphins cornerback missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from offseason leg surgery and, it seems, has not completely recovered in a way that will allow him to continue his fine NFL career.

"Much has changed in eight years," Jones tweeted. "Today I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained while playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

Jones continued …

"It was an honor and a privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee.

“In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is with avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

At one time during last year, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said he didn't envision Jones - a former Cowboys first-round pick - playing in 2022.

The Dolphins are likely to release Jones this offseason with a post-June 1 designation.

Said GM Chris Grier of the situation at season’s end: “Byron worked hard trying to get back. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. He did his best. Training, doctors, everybody worked hard. … Byron did everything he could to try and play, so no qualms with that at all.”

