Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Gotham Gazette

Preservation Trust and Beyond: Report Assesses NYCHA's Progress and Challenges in Executing 'Blueprint for Change'

By Samar Khurshid,

8 days ago
In July 2020, the New York City Housing Authority published “A Blueprint for Change” to address decades of organizational mismanagement, financial instability, and repeated crises...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clark Faces Challenger in Bronx District Attorney Primary Set for June
Bronx, NY3 days ago
Max Politics Podcast: Borough President Vanessa Gibson on the State of the Bronx
Bronx, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy