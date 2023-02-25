Nick Cannon says 'God decides' whether he has any more children after already welcoming 12

Nick Cannon said when it comes to deciding whether or not to have more kids, he's turning that decision over to the Almighty.

The Masked Singer host, 42, who was recently spotted on a date night with one of her partners, Abby De La Rosa recently, told Entertainment Tonight 'God decides when we're done.'

'I definitely got my hands full, the father of 12 admitted, 'And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might.'

Nick announced in June he practiced consensual non-monogamy, sharing the coin termed by his therapist in a YouTube Live interview .

'People like to classify what I do as polyamory or polygamy, but even that, I always say to define me is to confine me.'

The Misfits actor shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 53.

He is also dad to Rise, five months; Powerful, two; and Golden, six, with Brittany Bell, 35, as well as Beautiful, three months, and twins Zion and Zillion, one, with Abby.

Halo, two months, and the late Zen are his children with Alyssa Scott, 29; He co-parents Legendary, seven months, with Bre Tiesi, 31; and Onyx, five months, with LaNisha Cole, 41.

Although Nick is not the primary caregiver, keeping up with his large family takes some effort. The night owl often wakes up at 2 a.m. to go to work.

'Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management,' the Wild 'N Out host explained.

'Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling.

'As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.'

The producer, who was set to launch his Future Superstar Tour Saturday in Los Angeles, said he works with the future of his children in mind.

'Hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do,' he contended.

'If they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [contact]. If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability.

'Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.'