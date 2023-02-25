Open in App
Sun City, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Sun City Independent

Sun Cities new COVID cases still trending down

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csxqJ_0kzohPqe00

The Arizona Department of Health Services is now reporting the number of new cases by ZIP code in the last month through Feb. 24. The ADHS website switched from daily to weekly reporting of COVID cases starting March 23. These reports will show the comparison for the current reporting week against the previous week.

Here are the number of COVID-19 case numbers since the last month for ZIP codes that include the Sun Cities and some surrounding areas, according to the ADHS. Arizona health officials said more than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence:

Sun Cities totals

  • Feb. 11-17 -- 157
  • Feb. 18-24 -- 134

DECREASE (23): 17%

85351 (Sun City)

  • Feb. 11-17 -- 65
  • Feb. 18-24 -- 52

DECREASE (13): 25%

85373 (Sun City, some Peoria and Surprise)

  • Feb. 11-17 -- 29
  • Feb. 18-24 -- 25

DECREASE (4): 16%

85375 (Sun City West)

  • Feb. 11-17 -- 63
  • Feb. 18-24 -- 57

DECREASE (6): 10%

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy