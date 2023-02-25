Byron Jones issues cautionary tweet ahead of NFL scouting combine

The NFL scouting combine is sometimes referred to affectionately as the “Underwear Olympics.”

Draft prospects typically engage in timing that looks more common every Olympiad with bench-pressing, sprinting, and cone shuttles. However, the annual scouting and evaluation event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis provides NFL teams with the chance to get their hands on prospects for the upcoming draft.

Much like the actual Olympics, the NFL has its own combine records. On the league’s official Twitter account Feb. 24, the NFL contextualized former Dallas Cowboys 2015 first-round pick Byron Jones’ broad jump record of 11 feet, six inches with parking two 2015 Mini Cooper’s side by side.

The former UConn defensive back quote-tweeted the stupendous graphic with some context of his own.

“Much has changed in 8 years,” Jones wrote. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

Jones, who signed a five-year, $82 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, did not play for the AFC East club in 2022 as he was never activated from the physically unable to perform list. Jones had Achilles surgery in the offseason and was never able to pass a physical to return to the Dolphins.

The tweet from Jones also casts doubt as to his future playing in the NFL ever again. The former 2018 Pro Bowler had four interceptions, 444 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and 57 pass breakups through 109 career games for both Dallas and Miami, 103 of which he started.