Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Byron Jones issues cautionary tweet ahead of NFL scouting combine

By Mark Lane,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhZhE_0kzogY7400

The NFL scouting combine is sometimes referred to affectionately as the “Underwear Olympics.”

Draft prospects typically engage in timing that looks more common every Olympiad with bench-pressing, sprinting, and cone shuttles. However, the annual scouting and evaluation event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis provides NFL teams with the chance to get their hands on prospects for the upcoming draft.

Much like the actual Olympics, the NFL has its own combine records. On the league’s official Twitter account Feb. 24, the NFL contextualized former Dallas Cowboys 2015 first-round pick Byron Jones’ broad jump record of 11 feet, six inches with parking two 2015 Mini Cooper’s side by side.

The former UConn defensive back quote-tweeted the stupendous graphic with some context of his own.

“Much has changed in 8 years,” Jones wrote. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

Jones, who signed a five-year, $82 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, did not play for the AFC East club in 2022 as he was never activated from the physically unable to perform list. Jones had Achilles surgery in the offseason and was never able to pass a physical to return to the Dolphins.

The tweet from Jones also casts doubt as to his future playing in the NFL ever again. The former 2018 Pro Bowler had four interceptions, 444 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and 57 pass breakups through 109 career games for both Dallas and Miami, 103 of which he started.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Bears go all USC in three-pick mock draft
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Texas RB Bijan Robinson speaks with the media at the NFL Combine
Austin, TX2 hours ago
Ji’Ayir Brown Impresses During On-Field Workouts at NFL Combine
State College, PA42 minutes ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Cowboys News: Vander Esch stalemate, Wilson outlook grim, Jerry on Dak and Zeke
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Vikings add slender cornerback in latest CBS Sports mock draft
Minneapolis, MN54 minutes ago
'Look what the 'Football god' placed in my room': Emmett Jones excited about D.J. Graham's potential
Norman, OK1 hour ago
Georgia Bulldogs on XFL rosters
Athens, GA2 hours ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
NFL expert: Bryce Young 'can take off rolling' with Panthers
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Titans' Mike Vrabel leaves door open for Taylor Lewan's return
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys looking to re-sign former Aggies Safety
College Station, TX1 day ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX1 day ago
Colts met formally with RB Tyjae Spears
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: A cornerback prospect in every round for the Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
10 offensive linemen to watch for Bears at NFL Scouting Combine
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Bears 2023 free agency profile: RB Saquon Barkley
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ unsung hero, Kaevon Merriweather, locks in NFL future with strong NFL Combine performance
Iowa City, IA2 hours ago
Jordan Addison says he's 'the playmaker (the Bears) need'
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Commanders interviewing former college head coach for WRs coach vacancy
Washington, IN2 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have met with these players at the combine
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy