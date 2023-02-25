‘Sanditon’ Season 3 Release Date, Episode Schedule, How to Watch

PBS is making one final trip to the seaside. Sanditon Season 3 premieres this March and will wrap up the story of Charlotte, Georgiana, and the rest of the show’s characters. Here’s everything fans need to know about the new season, including how many episodes there will be and how to watch.

‘Sanditon’ Season 3 premieres March 19

Sanditon Season 3 premieres Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. (Check local listings.) The third season will be the last for the romantic period drama, which is based on Jane Austen’ s final, unfinished novel.

Sanditon final season will have six, hour-long episodes, with new installments airing weekly through April 23. In addition to airing on PBS, episodes will be available to stream online, via PBS Passport, and on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

How to stream ‘Sanditon’ Seasons 1 and 2

Want to revisit the world of Sanditon heading into the final season? PBS members with the Passport benefit can stream the first two seasons for free. The first two seasons are also available to rent or buy on Prime Video or to stream with the PBS Masterpiece channel.

What to expect from the ‘Sanditon’ Season 3 premiere

When we last saw Charlotte (Rose Williams), she’d recently become engaged to Ralph Starling (Cal Brigden). But has she really put her feeling for Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) behind her? Perhaps not. In the season premiere, Charlotte returns to Sanditon with Ralph for her friend Geogiana’s (Crystal Clarke) 21st birthday party. She crosses paths again with Colbourne, which leaves her feeling uncertain.

“Charlotte, returning to Sanditon, has assumed that Colbourne would be in Bath. So, [she] is surprised to bump into the girls at the beach and has to navigate readdressing those painful emotions, also in the company of her new beau, her fiancé Ralph. So, it puts her in a bit of a sticky position,” Williams explained in a video for PBS (via Twitter ).

Meanwhile, Georgiana receives a shocking threat in the season premiere, and Edward Denham (Jack Fox) tries to prove he’s a changed man.

New characters join the PBS series for its final season

In addition to fleshing out the character of Ralph, who was only seen briefly in the season 2 finale , Sanditon Season 3 will also introduce a few new faces. They include Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding), who has arrived in Sanditon fleeing a scandal. She’s determined to find spouses for her daughter Lydia (Alice Orr-Ewing) and son Lord Henry (Edward Davis).

Colbourne will also reunite with his brother Samuel (Liam Garrigan), a London attorney and an eligible bachelor to whom he hasn’t spoken in nearly a decade. Finally, there’s Rowleigh Price (James Bolam), a crusty investor with an intriguing past that links him to one of the town’s residents. It will all end with wedding bells for someone. But who will walk down the aisle at the end of the season? Fans will have to watch to find out.

