SR 78 Closed East of Ramona After Day of Steady Rain and Snow in San Diego Area

Snow in Julian on Saturday. Image from San Diego Sheriff’s Department video

The National Weather Service warned of possible flooding on Saturday with steady rain falling across San Diego County into the afternoon.

“Steady rain and snow this morning will taper to showers and isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight, before ending on Sunday,” the weather service said.

A flood watch is in effect for all areas except the deserts through Saturday evening.

Rainfall was expected to total 1 to 1.5 inches along the coast and in the valleys, 1 to 3 inches in the mountains, and .15 to .75 inches in the deserts. Snow accumulation above 3,500 feet was forecast to be 6 to 8 inches.

The San Diego River is at flood stage, with Mission Center Road closed between Friars Road and Camino De La Reina.

Caltrans reported all lanes of State Route 78 are closed between Amigos Road in Ramona and Route 79 east of Julian.

Highs Saturday will be around 57 along the coast, 56 in the western valleys, 48 to 53 near the foothills, 41 to 48 in the mountains and 58 to 62 in the deserts.

The unseasonably cold, wet weather is expected to continue into next week.

“A short break in the precipitation is expected Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, but a pair of disturbances moving onshore to the north could resume rain and snow showers again at times from Monday afternoon through midweek,” the weather service said.

“It will remain cool all week with daytime temperatures running well below average.”

Updated at 7:35 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023