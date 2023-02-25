Open in App
San Diego County, CA
Times of San Diego

Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Dec. 3

By Debbie L. Sklar,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpFca_0kzoc4ov00
A car is shown at a gas station near the San Diego State University campus in 2018. Photo by Megan Wood via inewsource

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Saturday for the 18th consecutive day and 23rd time in 25 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.842, its highest amount since Dec. 3.

The average price has increased 26 cents over the past 25 days, including four-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.5 cents more than one week ago, 27.1 cents higher than one month ago and 3 cents more than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.593 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 26th time in 28 days, decreasing 1.2 cents to $3.373. It has dropped 13.7 cents over the past 28 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday.

The national average price is 4.4 cents less than one week ago, 10.8 cents lower than one month ago and 19.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.643 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

–City News Service

