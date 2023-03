A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

At least one person was killed Saturday in a vehicle crash on Interstate 8 (Kumeyaay Freeway) in McCain Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on around 5:50 a.m., the CHP reported.

The person died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No information regarding the gender or age of the victim was available.

The victim’s name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

–City News Service