Mike Tyson doubts Tommy Fury will beat Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Mike Tyson has weighed in on who he believes will win the bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury this weekend.

The former world heavyweight champion has said he does not think Fury has what it takes to beat his opponent - despite admitting he has never seen him box.

Speaking to Boxing Social , Tyson said that Paul is only getting better as a boxer and will be too much for Fury.

The 56-year-old said: 'I've never seen Fury fight, I don't think he'll be able to beat Paul.'

Tyson continued: 'Paul is getting better and better as he fights, and I don't know if they brought him over here to lose – we're going to find out.'

Iron Mike also added that the fight will contain fireworks - predicting that someone will get knocked out in Saudi Arabia.

'Somebody is getting knocked out, somebody is going down. Someone's zero has got to go,' said Tyson.

Predicting the outcome of the fight was not the only bold comment that Tyson made during the interview.

The legendary boxer made the claim that Paul is currently the 'biggest thing in boxing' outside of the heavyweight division.

Tyson said: 'This fight shows the market power of Paul. He's the biggest thing in boxing right now besides the heavyweights.

'The heavyweights are the only thing bigger than him. The heavyweights and probably Canelo Alvarez. None of the other guys are bigger than him, not the lightweights, not even the light heavyweights.'

Paul vs Fury has been on the cards for a long time - after the pair's original fight was called off.

The build-up has been long and heavily talked about - with some of the sport's biggest personalities chiming in on the bout.

The pair also recently came to an agreement on an 'all or nothing' deal during one of the many heated exchanges between the two fighters.

However, all talking will come to an end when the pair meet each other in the ring during Sunday's bout in Saudi Arabia.