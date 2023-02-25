Look: NFL Player Says He 'Can't Run Or Jump' Due To Injuries

It appears the NFL career of Miami Dolphins defensive back Byron Jones might have come to an end after seven seasons due to injuries.

And Jones believes the league's doctors might be partially at fault.

Jones, who missed the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing surgery on his Achilles, took to Twitter on Saturday to express the sad news about his condition.

Jones, 30, quoted a tweet from eight years ago, when he set a world record at the NFL Combine by recording a 12-foot, 3-inch broad jump, and wrote that he can no longer run or jump.

"Much has changed in 8 years," Jones wrote. "Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications."

The most concerning aspect of Jones' tweet is that he apparently believes the treatment he received from team doctors is to blame for his condition.

Jones spent his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and had a strong season in 2021, breaking up 10 passes and logging 58 tackles.

However, he underwent surgery on his Achilles last offseason and wasn't able to play at all in 2022. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was vague when asked last month about Jones' future with the franchise.

If Jones can truly no longer run or jump, it would seem unlikely that he is able to continue his NFL career, with the Dolphins or anyone else.

Hopefully he is at least able to make enough of a recovery to lead a normal life in retirement, should that indeed be his path.