Denver, CO
C.J. Anderson would like to join Broncos' coaching staff

By Brandon Walker,

7 days ago
Former Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson would love an opportunity with coach Sean Payton.

Anderson played five years with the Broncos, rushing for 3,051 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in 58 games. He was a key member of the team’s Super Bowl 50 run in 2015, and he had a 1,000-yard season in 2017.

Anderson, who was recently let go as a running backs coach at Rice University, is now interested in returning to Denver as a coach. Before coaching at Rice, Anderson was a volunteer assistant at his alma mater, California in 2020, and was the head coach of Monte Vista High School in 2021.

While the Broncos have filled many of their coaching positions, running backs coach is a slot that is yet to be filled. Former running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley left the team to become the head coach of Wayne State University earlier this offseason.

Anderson was a fan favorite in Denver, and fans would undoubtedly like to see him back on the team in some type of coaching role.

