Woman Charged In Shooting Of 35-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

By Kathy Reakes,

7 days ago

A Hudson Valley woman is being held in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old man who is in critical condition.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 4:15 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 in the area of South Clinton Street near Montgomery Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

When officers arrived on the scene after receiving a call regarding a shooting victim, they found a 35-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury, said Det. Sgt. Terrence Beam, of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

While investigating, police located a woman identified as Taviasha Peters, age 21, of Poughkeepsie, in possession of a loaded, 9mm semi-automatic handgun, Beam said.

Peters was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

She was held pending arraignment.

Community members with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Detective Bureau at 845-451-4142. For active situations or emergencies call 845-451-4000 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

