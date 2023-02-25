Jayden Perron Nets OT Winner in Chicago Steel's 6-5 Victory

The Chicago Steel outlasted the Green Bay Gamblers in an absolute barnburner on Friday.

Despite being outshot 32-23, the Chicago Steel overcame a couple of slow starts to the first two periods, earning a hard-fought 6-5 overtime win against the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday night.

Macklin Celebrini led a 2-on-1 rush with Jayden Perron, with the latter burying the puck off a great feed from Celebrini just 90 seconds into the extra frame.

The Steel (29-13-2-1) extended their lead over the Gamblers in the Eastern Conference to six points. These same two teams will meet again in Green Bay on Saturday.

Christian Manz made his 25th start between the pipes, turning aside 27 of 32 shots on net and earning his fourth straight win.

The Steel have allowed four or more goals in nine out of the last 10 games, something they know they need to tighten up before the playoffs.

"We need to make sure that our defense is sound, and we're going to keep working on it," assistant coach Derek Whitmore said in the postgame press conference . "We're going to keep working on the D zone, keep working on our habits, and how we want to play.

"We want to make sure that we're hard in the D zone and hard in front of the net. I think it's going to continue to be a work in progress, but our guys are definitely buying into that."

The Gamblers opened the scoring 5:05 into the opening frame, cycling the puck down low before Michael DeAngelo found Jimmy Clark for a backdoor one-timer.

Chicago responded with the next two goals, including Michael Emerson's 27th of the year on a beautiful feed from Macklin Celebrini, who found the North Dakota commit for the backdoor tap-in on the powerplay.

Less than four minutes later, Nick Moldenhauer tallied his 18th of the season, slipping a backhanded shot five-hole past Klayton Knapp to give the Steel a 2-1 advantage after 20 minutes.

Green Bay came out firing in the second period, with Clark netting his second of the night just 38 seconds into the frame. Less than one minute later, Matthew DiMarsico put the Gamblers in front 3-2. And approaching the midway point, Raimonds Vitolins added his 14th to make it a two-goal lead for the visitors.

Chicago went to work on the powerplay, with Moldenhauer sending a shot-pass from the high slot off Mick Thompson's stick and in. The goal marked Thompson's 13th of the year.

With under four minutes remaining in the second period, Quinn Finley curled around a defender before sending a wrist shot from the slot into the back of the net to tie the game.

"I think it was our group not being denied. We've come back from two-goal deficits the last three games in a row," Whitmore added on the team's resiliency.

"Obviously, we don't want to get accustomed to doing that, but it is really good for our team and really good for us to see that no matter what the situation is, no matter what the score is, we're going to keep playing hard and we're going to keep working."

On the play, Steel defenseman Jake Livanavage tallied a secondary assist, giving him 78 career points and tying the franchise's record for most points by a defenseman.

The third period was quiet for 19 minutes before Moldenhauer tallied the go-ahead goal with 54 seconds left in regulation. However, Green Bay responded with 26 seconds left on Eli Sebastian's 14th of the year, setting the stage for Perron's overtime heroics.

The Steel and Gamblers will wrap up their weekend series on Saturday — the first of three more head-to-head contests remaining on the schedule — with puck drop set for 7:05 PM CT.

"They're a fast team, they love to get up into the rush," Whitmore said on preparing for Saturday's rematch. "I think our track needs to be really good. It's a tough building to play in. I'm sure they're going to have a great crowd. It's going to be another tough divisional game, and I think our guys are ready for the challenge."