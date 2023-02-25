Woman dies in head-on crash in Boone County, West Virginia
By Amanda Barber,
7 days ago
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a Charleston woman died after a two-vehicle crash in the Madison area of Boone County.
According to WVSP, troopers responded to the crash on Friday around 9:32 p.m. on West Virginia Route 85. Madison Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) says the incident was in the Price Hill area of Madison.
WVSP says troopers learned that a driver and passenger were traveling north in the southbound lane of WV85 when their vehicle hit another car head-on.
Both drivers were taken to Boone Memorial Hospital, WVSP says.
