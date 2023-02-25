Open in App
Charleston, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman dies in head-on crash in Boone County, West Virginia

By Amanda Barber,

7 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a Charleston woman died after a two-vehicle crash in the Madison area of Boone County.

According to WVSP, troopers responded to the crash on Friday around 9:32 p.m. on West Virginia Route 85. Madison Volunteer Fire Department (MVFD) says the incident was in the Price Hill area of Madison.

WVSP says troopers learned that a driver and passenger were traveling north in the southbound lane of WV85 when their vehicle hit another car head-on.

Both drivers were taken to Boone Memorial Hospital, WVSP says.

The passenger, identified as Linzy Nicole Spears, 34, of Charleston, died at the scene, according to WVSP.

Troopers say driver impairment is suspected, and the incident is under investigation.

MVFD says it responded along with WVSP, Boone County Ambulance Authority, Danville VFD, and HealthNet Aeromedical Services.

(Photo from MVFD)
