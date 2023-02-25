South Jersey sweeps girls swimming state championships

SEWELL – Audrey Seiger couldn't stop crying. The emotions of her final swim race at Haddonfield had completely overwhelmed her.

Seiger was only able to wipe away her tears long enough to receive the NJSIAA Public C trophy. The Bulldawgs defeated Kinnelon, 95-75, to win their fourth straight girls championship on Saturday.

A competitive swimmer since age 8, Seiger stopped swimming year-round and transitioned to rowing as a freshman. But that hasn't prevented her from being a key part of Haddonfield's many accomplishments.

"Super stressed" on Friday night, Seiger wrote a speech, which she gave to her teammates on the bus ride to the Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

"No matter the odds, give it all you have one last time," Seiger said. "This team has changed me as a person. I was super shy as a freshman, and now I'm maybe more outgoing than I should be. ... It feels amazing. The emotion took over at the end."

More: Princeton tops Chatham in NJSIAA Public B girls swim final

While the Bulldawgs (10-4) have championship experience, this was Kinnelon's first time in a girls' swim final since losing to Chatham in 2013. The Colts had smaller goals, like finally getting past archrival Mountain Lakes.

"For such a small team, going undefeated until now has been amazing," said Kinnelon senior Samantha Benzija, who went 1-2 with teammate Elena Ivosevic in backstroke.

"I came into the season hoping we could beat Mountain Lakes once – not even for the sectional title. But we did it twice. We got the title and we made it to the final."

Colts sophomore Anna Kilponen won the individual medley and butterfly, going 1-2 with teammate Jianna Sortirio in the latter. Kinnelon sophomore Ellie De Keukelaere was a double winner in the 200 and 500. Junior Zoe Davies was first in breaststroke.

"It's a little sad. But they're happy tears too," Kilponen said. "This is just amazing. ... It's an accomplishment to make it this far."

Senior sprinter Alyssa McHale anchored the Bulldawgs, winning the 50 and 100 freestyle, with Seiger second in the latter. They were both also part of Haddonfield's winning 200 and 400 free relays on Saturday.

Alyssa McHale was particularly excited to swim with her younger sister Julia and cousin Kaitlyn Kouser, both Bulldawg freshmen.

"You don't want to come in too confident," said McHale, who signed a National Letter of Intent to continue swimming at Villanova University. "Now that we won, it's a great feeling. It's such relief from the stress that's been building up all season."

Our Lady of Mercy makes history

Izzy Rossi has been dreaming of winning a NJSIAA Non-Public B swim title since she was a freshman at Our Lady of Mercy. The Villagers made history by defeating Newark Academy, 106-64, to claim their first trophy on Saturday afternoon.

Top-seeded OLMA won all but the 200 freestyle relay in the final, its eighth straight dual-meet victory. Junior Isabela Valle (200, 500 free) and sophomore Scarlett McGlinchey (IM, butterfly) each took home two. Sarah Kern, Eliza McDonough and Sydney Bickett swept the top three places in the breaststroke to clinch victory.

The swimmers unveiled a new, green-and-gold banner to recognize the NJSIAA title, as well as the Cape-Atlantic League and Gloucester County championships.

"This is something we've been anticipating," said Rossi, a Mays Landing resident who went 1-2 in the 50 free with teammate Gia DiLeonardo.

"We knew it was going to be a good year. This is something that would make history. It's better than I imagined."

Cherry Hill East roars in state final

Sammy Yerkes called it Cherry Hill East swimming's "revenge tour." Everything the Cougars did was leading up to a rematch with Westfield in the NJSIAA Public A final.

They got their wish, and took full advantage. Cherry Hill East defeated the Blue Devils, 98-72, in the last of five girls championship meets on Saturday.

It is the Cougars' second state title in three years, and they've been to five straight championship meets.

"I remember last year. I remember pain. I remember all of it," said Yerkes, who gave her teammates a pre-game pep talk.

"No excuses, just get out and go. It's going to get hard. It's going to get tough. You've got to make the pain your friend."

Senior Meghan Finnegan was Cherry Hill East's lone double winner in the IM and 500 free. Westfield junior Clare Logan won the freestyle sprints, and junior Emily Constable was first in the breaststroke.

The Cougars also broke their school record in the 200 free relay (1:36.29).

"It's a surreal feeling, because we won when I was a freshman. We're ending the way we started," Finnegan said. "Last year, we were more afraid. They (Westfield) were new. But (on Saturday) we went in with a lot of confidence and faith in ourselves and got it done.

NJSIAA Girls Swimming Results

Public A: Cherry Hill East 98, Westfield 72

Medley relay: Westfield (Bella Giaccobe, Clara Ye, Emily Karpinski, Olivia Ruiz) 1:48.52; 200 freestyle: Emily Fekete (CHE) 1:53.52; 200 individual medley: Meghan Finnegan (CHE) 2:05.85; 50 freestyle: Claire Logan (W) 23.46; 100 butterfly: Elizabeth Cohen (CHE) 56.48; 100 freestyle: Logan (W) 50.16; 500 freestyle: Finnegan (CHE) 5:10.25; 200 free relay: Cherry Hill East (Cohen, Fekete, Alicia Albuquerque, Emma Dimter) 1:36.29; 100 backstroke: Sammy Yerkes (CHE) 57.78; 100 breaststroke: Emily Constable (W) 1:04.13; 400 free relay: Cherry Hill East (Cohen, Finnegan, Fekete, Dimter) 3:39.27.

Team records: Cherry Hill East 12-1, Westfield 15-1.

Site of meet: Gloucester County Institute of Technology. Distances in yards.

Public C: Haddonfield 95, Kinnelon 75

Medley relay: Kinnelon (Samantha Benzija, Zoe Davies, Anna Kilponen, Jianna Sartorio) 1:30.01; 200 freestyle: Ellie De Keukelaere (K) 1:57.36; 200 individual medley: Kilponen (K) 2:12.54; 50 freestyle: Alyssa McHale (H) 24.34; 100 butterfly: Kilponen (K) 57.21; 100 freestyle: A. McHale (H) 53.67; 500 freestyle: DeKeukelaere (K) 5:30.76; 200 free relay: Haddonfield (Lilliana Kuball, Anna Stolarick, Audrey Seiger, McHale) 1:40.71; 100 backstroke: Benzija (K) 54.81; 100 breaststroke: Davies (K) 1:06.86; 400 free relay: Haddonfield (Olivia Hogan, Kuball, Seiger, McHale) 3:44.31.

Team records: Haddonfield 10-4, Kinnelon 12-1.

Site of meet: Gloucester County Institute of Technology. Distances in yards.

Non-Public B: Our Lady of Mercy 106, Newark Academy 64

Medley relay: Our Lady of Mercy (Izzy Rossi, Scarlett McGlinchey, Gia DiLeonardo, Isabela Valle) 1:48.9; 200 freestyle: Valle (OLMA) 1:54.17; 200 individual medley: McGlinchey (OLMA) 2:08.23; 50 freestyle: Rossi (OLMA) 25.44; 100 butterfly: McGlinchey (OLMA) 55.9; 100 freestyle: DiLeonardo (OLMA) 55.9; 500 freestyle: Valle (OLMA) 4:57.89; 200 free relay: Newark Academy (Laura Kim, Phoebe Kaplan, Claire Wong, Maya Lai) 1:41.5; 100 backstroke: Rossi (OLMA) 59.02; 100 breaststroke: Sarah Kern (OLMA) 1:18.518; 400 free relay: Our Lady of Mercy (Valle, Rossi, Reese Hetzer, McGlinchey) 3:46.07.

Team records: Our Lady of Mercy 9-1, Newark Academy 9-2.

Site of meet: Gloucester County Institute of Technology. Distances in yards.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: South Jersey sweeps girls swimming state championships