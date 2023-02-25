Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

Anthony Davis 100% Wants To Stay With The Los Angeles Lakers

By Orlando Silva,

7 days ago

Anthony Davis has a clear path after this season, as he's set to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers amid trade rumors.

Anthony Davis reportedly wants to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst, who recently appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show," Anthony Davis is still 100% committed to the Los Angeles Lakers amid trade rumors recently reported .

“While I admit there might be something amiss there, I don’t think Anthony Davis wants to not be a Laker. My understanding is he still is 100 percent bought in on that," Windhorst said, via Heavy .

Anthony Davis has had a good season, even though he's played just 36 games. At this moment, he is averaging 25.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. Los Angeles Lakers are still competing for a play-in spot, with just 1.5 games behind 10th-seed Utah Jazz.

Many Lakers fans expected Anthony Davis to be in the top 5 candidates for the MVP award this season, but he's missed a lot of games, recording another season where he won't play the entire 82 games. Right now, that doesn't matter, because Davis is still a top player on both ends of the court and the Lakers need him to be in the best shape if they can somehow sneak into the NBA Playoffs.

Anthony Davis' Contract And Trade Rumors

Anthony Davis still has two years left with the Lakers. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which aligns with LeBron James' player option as well. His future will depend on how competitive are the Lakers and where LeBron James decides to play when Bronny James comes into the NBA .

The only way that the Lakers trade Anthony Davis is in a blockbuster move with the Warriors, where the Lakers could land Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga. Otherwise, there is no logic in trading Anthony Davis for Kyrie Irving this summer, because Irving will become a free agent and the Lakers can still land him in a sign-and-trade scenario this summer .

Can Los Angeles Lakers Sneak And Play In The Playoffs?

Yes, they can. But they need to continue with their good form and win 5 to 10 consecutive games in order to make it to 5th or 6th place. A play-in seed is very possible and that is the most realistic scenario for the Lakers at this moment.

After the trade deadline, the Lakers are 3-1 and they have a very tough schedule in the next 6 games, where they play on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder. After that, they play at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and again with the Memphis Grizzlies.

We will know more after those six games. The Lakers can be good enough to get a 6th-10th seed in a competitive Western Conference, but they need to win some games first.

