Ed Setzler aims to overrule Cobb Democrats' home rule effort

State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, at a town hall in 2022. Chart Riggall

State Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, filed legislation this week to reimpose Republicans’ county commission district map on the Cobb Board of Commissioners.

Senate Bill 236 mirrors the map passed last year by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp, which drew Democratic Commissioner Jerica Richardson out of her seat.

The proposal comes after Setzler filed a bill — SB 124 — explicitly prohibiting Georgia counties from drawing their own district lines, which the commission’s Democrats have been working to do since October.

If passed, the tandem bills could overrule the Democrats’ “home rule” effort designed to amend the district lines and keep Richardson in office.

“In clarifying in law that county commissioners can’t craft their own districts (SB 124), we are simply repassing the exact same maps signed into law by the governor last year to complete the process of assuring voters who their county commissioner truly is and what the district maps will look like in the 2024 election and beyond,” Setzler told the MDJ Friday.

Though Republican officials, including Attorney General Chris Carr, have said the home rule bid is unconstitutional, Richardson and her two Democratic colleagues on the Cobb Board of Commissioners maintain the effort is legal.

Richardson said were the legislation to be passed, it would end her tenure on the board.

“For anyone who doubts, upon signature by the Governor, this proposed measure will result in, by statute, my seat becoming immediately vacant,” she said in a statement provided to the MDJ. “I do hope my colleagues will find it beneficial to listen to the community that elected me and not trigger a constitutional crisis that sets a precedent, eating away at local control. The action taken by the county was a surgically applied check and balance, whereas this bill being considered will be a slippery slope to chaos,” she added.

East Cobb resident Larry Savage, meanwhile, challenged the constitutionality of the home rule effort in a lawsuit filed just before the new year. That lawsuit was later withdrawn, with Savage saying a follow-up suit was forthcoming.

That suit, however, has yet to materialize. Savage last said he was working with a new attorney but did not respond to a request for comment this week.

Former Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd, an attorney who worked on Savage’s first lawsuit and believes the county’s effort is unconstitutional, said Setzler’s bills appear to cover both ends of the issue.

“The legislation is designed ... that this is restating what the current law is right now,” he said. “And just in case that is not enough and the county tries to make a claim it is impermissibly retroactive, then I think Setzler’s second legislation ... puts those commission districts back to the way they were when the legislature passed (the map).”