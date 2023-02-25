Open in App
Ariana DeBose Responds to Internet’s Obsession With Her BAFTAs Rap

Days after Ariana DeBose’s viral performance at the BAFTAs, she is finally responding to the storm of reactions from across the internet. “The internet is wild y’all! Appreciate all the love,” DeBose wrote on Instagram. The post featured a moment from a Lizzo concert that referenced DeBose’s performance, as well as reactions from across the internet to her infamous rap. This response comes after days of internet obsession with her performance—which included an iconic rap highlighting women nominees—eliciting a range of emotions from viewers , including awe, disappointment, perhaps some second-hand embarrassment. Regardless, DeBose “did the thing” and seems to be laughing along with viewers far and wide.

