1 person in custody after suspected bomb found in truck near Cobb shopping plaza

MARIETTA, Ga. — One person is in custody after police say they found what could be a bomb in the back of a truck.

Marietta police say someone called 911 just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning and said there was a bomb in the back of a pickup truck parked near the East Gate shopping plaza at Lower Roswell Road and Hwy. 120.

Officers were able to track down the truck owner and determined that the threat was serious. The owner was taken into custody and the shopping center was evacuated.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

At noon, bomb squad officers were able to remove a device from the truck and secure it. They are still working to learn if it was real.

Crews are searching the rest of the truck before reopening the shopping center.

Police say they believe the scene is safe.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are also on the scene assisting with the investigation.