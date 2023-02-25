Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Woman killed, another injured in shootings just miles apart in Atlanta

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuhFh_0kzoWUIE00

One woman was fatally shot while another was injured Saturday morning in separate Atlanta shootings, police said.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Fraser Street in the Summerhill neighborhood at about 2 a.m. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She was identified as Equeesha Foot, 42, by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities did not provide information about what may have led to the shooting, which happened near Center Parc Stadium.

An hour later, police said another woman was found shot in the 200 block of Grant Street, about two miles from Fraser Street. The victim was said to be stable when taken to the hospital.

Investigators said a dispute with a man led to that shooting, but no information has been released on the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Midtown Atlanta deadly apartment shooting | Photo of suspect
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
Police release photo of suspect in deadly shooting at Loring Heights apartment complex
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
Bodycam video: Atlanta police arrest homicide suspect during Feb. drug bust
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Doraville police officer accused of killing teen faces new charge
Doraville, GA20 hours ago
Man arrested for storming into home, shooting ex-girlfriend, deputies say
Forest Park, GA1 day ago
Police seek help identifying 2nd suspect in fatal shooting near Norcross
Norcross, GA1 day ago
Former officer accused of killing 16-year-old charged with break-in at yet another woman’s home
Snellville, GA20 hours ago
Georgia woman’s leg partially amputated following dog attack
Columbus, GA1 day ago
3rd arrest made in shooting at Perimeter Mall that injured 2
Dunwoody, GA2 days ago
Norcross 13-year-old's death deemed justifiable homicide, Gwinnett Police say
Norcross, GA1 day ago
16-year-old boy found fatally shot in Lawrenceville neighborhood
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Two killed in single car crash in South Fulton
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Couple arrested after being found unresponsive in car with child, drugs inside
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Cops: 1 arrested, 1 at large after robbery of painter at Johns Creek Panera
Johns Creek, GA1 day ago
16-year-old found dead at home in Gwinnett neighborhood, police investigating as homicide
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Fire under investigation after multiple residents displaced in NW Atlanta
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at busy Cobb intersection
Marietta, GA1 day ago
20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Amtrak train hits vehicle stuck on tracks in Douglasville; driver leaves scene
Douglasville, GA22 hours ago
Cobb officer involved in 2-vehicle crash near Marietta; injuries reported
Marietta, GA2 days ago
Atlanta police make arrest in shooting death of Clark Atlanta student
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
1 person shot dead outside Catholic center near Atlanta University Center, police say
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Body of Clayton County man who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago found in lake, authorities say
Jonesboro, GA2 days ago
23-year-old indicted on felony murder charges in deadly Buckhead stabbing of 77-year-old
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
A hit and run killed a woman in Newton County; now the driver police were after is also dead
Covington, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy