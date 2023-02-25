Woman killed, another injured in shootings just miles apart in Atlanta

One woman was fatally shot while another was injured Saturday morning in separate Atlanta shootings, police said.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Fraser Street in the Summerhill neighborhood at about 2 a.m. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She was identified as Equeesha Foot, 42, by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities did not provide information about what may have led to the shooting, which happened near Center Parc Stadium.

An hour later, police said another woman was found shot in the 200 block of Grant Street, about two miles from Fraser Street. The victim was said to be stable when taken to the hospital.

Investigators said a dispute with a man led to that shooting, but no information has been released on the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

