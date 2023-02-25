Mayoral candidate blames hackers for negative twitter activity

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is blaming hackers for negative activity on his Twitter account that has drawn attention ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Earlier in the week, Vallas had called the tweets “abhorrent and vile” and his campaign was investigating. Now he tells CBS 2 outside forces are responsible for tweets or likes of tweets that allegedly used racist language, supported stop and frisk policing and poked at Mayor Lightfoot personally.

"We just have to be a little bit more careful and a little more vigilant about policing who's trying to access our systems."

His campaign said Vallas does not personally manage the campaign's Twitter account that dates back years and many volunteers have had access to it over time including some who are no longer with the campaign.

