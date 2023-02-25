Open in App
WBBM News Radio

Mayoral candidate blames hackers for negative twitter activity

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTxUE_0kzoVpfa00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is blaming hackers for negative activity on his Twitter account that has drawn attention ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Earlier in the week, Vallas had called the tweets “abhorrent and vile” and his campaign was investigating. Now he tells CBS 2 outside forces are responsible for tweets or likes of tweets that allegedly used racist language, supported stop and frisk policing and poked at Mayor Lightfoot personally.

"We just have to be a little bit more careful and a little more vigilant about policing who's trying to access our systems."

His campaign said Vallas does not personally manage the campaign's Twitter account that dates back years and many volunteers have had access to it over time including some who are no longer with the campaign.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vallas, Johnson proceed to mayoral runoff as Lightfoot is edged out
Chicago, IL3 days ago
'You deserve to have a safer, stronger Chicago': Brandon Johnson confidently advances to April mayoral runoff
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Mayoral runoff candidates not expected to move to the center – a sign of the times
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Mayoral contenders will seek out moderate voters to decide 2-way contest
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
President Biden, first lady's restaurant order sparks strong reactions
Washington, DC2 days ago
Paul Vallas defends himself after Brandon Johnson's charges of racial discrimination
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Matt Gaetz’s Pledge of Allegiance stunt took an unfortunate turn
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Trump Supporters Ordered to Leave DeSantis Book Signing: ‘Free Speech!’
Leesburg, FL3 days ago
Fulton Market leaders ask mayoral candidates to support safety plan
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago FOP members voting on whether to keep John Catanzara
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Chicago Board of Elections disappointed by underwhelming Election Day voter turnout
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Civilian police oversight councils elected for the first time in history of Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Madigan’s attorneys urge judge to toss recordings, dismiss part of his indictment
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy