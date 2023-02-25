Open in App
Temple, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

Texas woman caught on camera throwing soup apologizes to victim

By Dean Wetherbee,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hzxko_0kzoVafv00

Bell County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The woman accused of throwing soup into the face of a Temple restaurant employee pleaded nolo contendre or no contest to an assault charge on Friday.

A judge sentenced Amanda Martinez to 15 months deferred adjudication and six days of jail work release. That means Martinez will work for the county during that time instead of being held in a cell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqHj0_0kzoVafv00

Martinez must also pay an $800 fine and cover court costs.

In November of 2021 , a surveillance camera caught Martinez throwing soup into the face of Sol De Jalisco Manager Janelle Browland’s face.

Browland told FOX 44 News that Martinez called the restaurant to complain about how the plastic lifted from her to-go container and melted into the soup. Browland says when Martinez returned to the restaurant, the woman threw it into her face.

Richard Lazott of the Bell County Attorney’s Office said that during Friday’s hearing, Martinez asked for the chance to apologize to Browland for her actions, which she did. Lazott says the court did not require that.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Hewitt, TX3 days ago
Waco man pleads guilty in 2021 killing of teenager playing basketball
Waco, TX5 days ago
Austin man sentenced in 2020 road-rage killing in Burnet County
Austin, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Killeen arrests several individuals in warrant roundup
Killeen, TX16 hours ago
VIDEO: Watch a Lowe’s delivery truck slam into a parked vehicle and then speed off
Georgetown, TX2 days ago
Pflugerville limb, brush drop-off sites no longer accepting debris
Pflugerville, TX1 day ago
Central Texas pastor and his wife transform convenience store into a church
Waco, TX5 days ago
Man killed in late Saturday crash in Waco identified
Waco, TX4 days ago
One dead in Waco weekend vehicle accident
Waco, TX4 days ago
The Killeen Police Department seek community’s help in finding car thieves
Killeen, TX5 days ago
Man charged with murder after mother was gunned down in front of her children in Waco
Waco, TX8 days ago
Seven arrested on Horseshoe Bend off F.M. 116 south of Copperas Cove after Austin vehicle theft leads to multiple other charges
Copperas Cove, TX8 days ago
ACC Round Rock campus reopens after storm-related power outage
Round Rock, TX1 day ago
Murder indictment in fatal Killeen hit and run
Killeen, TX8 days ago
I-35 South shuts down near 4th street bridge in Waco due to multi-vehicle crash
Waco, TX5 days ago
Central Texas school district moves to 4-day school week
Rockdale, TX2 days ago
KISD fires substitute teacher after video surfaces
Killeen, TX7 days ago
Two Cedar Park retail centers to open in April
Cedar Park, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy