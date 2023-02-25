Who is running in the Democratic primary for Jennifer McClellan’s Virginia Senate seat?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Democratic primary for the special election to fill Jennifer McClellan’s 9th District seat in the Virginia Senate is taking place this Sunday, and three people have announced their candidacies.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, McClellan won a special election to fill the United States House of Representatives seat held by Donald McEachin, who passed away from complications of colorectal cancer on Nov. 28, 2022 at the age of 61.

McClellan said she will either resign on March 7 or immediately upon her swearing in as a U.S. Representative, and another special election to decide who will take her place as a Virginia Senator will be held on Tuesday, March 28.

So far, three people have announced their candidacy for the Democratic primary, taking place Sunday, Feb. 26 ; Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond), Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) and 4th District Democratic Chair Alexsis Rodgers.

Who is Dawn Adams?

Del. Dawn Adams

According to her website , Del. Adams represents parts of the City of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico and Chesterfield Counties. She is a nurse practitioner by trade who was elected to represent House District 68 in 2017, the first Democrat to do so in three decades. Del. Adams is also the openly lesbian member of Virginia’s General Assembly.

According to the Virginia General Assembly’s website , Del. Adams earned masters degrees from the University of Virginia in 1989 and Virginia Commonwealth University in 1999 after graduating from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1986. She went on to earn a doctorate degree from Old Dominion University in 2013.

Del. Adams is a member of several committees, including Privileges and Elections, General Laws and Health, Welfare and Institutions. She has also been appointed to several commissions, including the Joint Commission on Health Care, the Disability Commission and Cannabis Oversight Commission.

Del. Adams’ legislative priorities include improving access and affordability of healthcare, accelerating Virginia’s path to 100% clean energy, addressing housing instability and increasing education investment.

Who is Lamont Bagby?

Del. Lamont Bagby

Del. Lamont Bagby represents House District 74, serving parts of Henrico County.

According to his website , Del. Bagby was born and raised in Henrico County just outside of Richmond, attended Henrico High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from Norfolk State University in 1999 and a Master of Science from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2009.

Bagby served on the Henrico County School Board before being elected to the House of Delegates in 2015 .

Bagby serves as Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and also sits on the Commerce and Energy Committee and Transportation Committee.

Bagby’s legislative priorities include supporting public education, supporting paid family leave and universal childcare, fighting for reproductive freedom and addressing gun violence.

Who is Alexsis Rodgers?

Alexsis Rodgers

Alexsis Rodgers is Chair of the 4th District Democratic Committee.

In 2020, Rodgers ran for mayor of Richmond, being defeated by incumbent Levar Stoney .

According to her website , Rodgers has “been on the front lines advocating for workers’ rights, voting rights, college affordability, and quality health care in Virginia for the last decade.”

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. Information on polling locations can be found here .

