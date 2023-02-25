Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
The Comeback

Top-ranked basketball recruit goes viral after dominant performance

By Chris Novak,

7 days ago
A top-ranked high school basketball recruit went viral after an absolutely dominant performance.

Freshman star basketball player Jerzy Robinson of Arizona put on a show. Robinson, who already has attained offers from multiple notable programs, played at an elite level for Desert Vista High School in Phoenix.

Via Ballislife, Robinson dropped 32 points in a scorching performance that sent Desert Vista to the Arizona State Championship. Highlights of her dominant performance in the game went viral.

Jerzy Robinson has garnered a lot of attention in her first year of play. She’s received offers from schools like Arizona, Arizona State, Alabama, Georgetown, UCLA, and others. The AZ Central waxed poetic about her game last December:

One of the best freshmen the state has had in a long time. Robinson has already received offers from Arizona, ASU, Ohio State, UCLA, Alabama, Georgetown, USC, and Texas A&M, and is destined to be in the conversation among the nation’s best players before she graduates. She’s currently the top scorer on Desert Vista (17.5), and has an imposing 6-foot-1 physique with broad shoulders, smooth midrange and 3-point shooting skills, intense rebounding prowess (10.3), quick hands (2.4 steals) and footwork to stop anyone from scoring. Robinson was also recently named to the La Jolla Country Day Sweet 16 All-Tournament Team.

Robinson attracted a lot of attention from people as the highlights of her extraordinary performance went viral.

Former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Marqui Fowers praised her, claiming yet another for the state of Arizona.

One Twitter user praised Robinson’s footwork and what it showed off for her compared to her peers.

One Twitter user remarked that if Kobe Bryant, whose shows Robinson wore in the prodigious outing, was alive he’d show up to the game. A shame, especially considering Kobe’s interests in the girls’ and women’s game.

And one user pondered what she might have done to eighth graders last year if she was this impressive now.

